How long have Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma been together? Exploring their relationship timeline amid 3rd baby announcement

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, the dynamic power couple in the entertainment industry, radiate love both on and off the screen. Hilary, renowned for her versatile career in acting and music, found her match in Matthew, a talented singer and songwriter.

The duo exchanged vows in a heartwarming ceremony in December 2019, solidifying their commitment to each other. With their shared journey and the adorable addition of their daughter Banks Violet Bair, Hilary and Matthew offer fans a glimpse into their harmonious family life through delightful moments shared on social media.

How long have Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma been together?

The actress from Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff, and the musician Matthew Koma first crossed paths while collaborating on Duff's 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Despite not experiencing an "instant spark," Duff later shared with Vogue that she and Koma developed a strong friendship from the beginning.

Romantically linked in early 2017, the couple went through on-and-off phases in their relationship over the following years. Reflecting on their connection, Duff told People in 2021, "We knew we just had to be together because we tried a bunch of times to be apart, and that didn't work out for either one of us."

Already a mother to son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, Duff welcomed her first child with Koma, daughter Banks Violet, in 2018. While initially expressing a lack of desire to remarry, Duff and Koma eventually tied the knot in a "small and low-key" wedding in December 2019.

Advertisement

The couple's family expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Playfully referencing quarantine, Koma announced the impending arrival of their second child. Koma joked, "Lol quarantine was fun." In March 2021, they welcomed their second daughter, Mae James, adding to the joy of their growing family.

ALSO READ: 'It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing': When Selena Gomez openly addressed Miley Cyrus feud rumors in terms of Jonas Brothers

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announce arrival of third baby

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are expecting their third child together, making it Duff's fourth pregnancy, as revealed in the actress's Instagram post featuring the family's 2023 holiday card.

The festive card humorously declares, "So much for silent nights," accompanied by a heartwarming photo. In the image, the 36-year-old actress is seen cradling her baby bump while donning pajamas, surrounded by Koma, also 36, and her children, creating a joyful and intimate moment captured at home. On the back of the holiday card, it's confirmed that Hilary Duff is "adding one more to this crazy bunch!" Excitement fills the air as Duff captioned her Instagram post with a simple yet delightful, "Surprise Surprise!"

The star of Younger and Matthew Koma's union not only brought them closer but also made Koma a stepdad to Duff's now 11-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to ex-husband Mike Comrie.

ALSO READ: Hilary Duff Plastic Surgery: Just “Grapevine” Or Verified Info?