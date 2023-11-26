How long have Jay Z and Beyonce been married? Exploring their life and marriage together

After more than two decades of love, Beyonce and Jay-Z are still one of the favorite celebrity couples among fans. Their relationship has translated to art in the form of multiple collaborations. The power couple also share three children, Blue Ivy, and twins, Rumi and Sir. However, their relationship hasn’t been one without drama, making headlines for infidelity rumors and a secret wedding. Here’s a quick look at the timeline of their relationship and the highlights of their love life.

Beyonce and Jay-Z started dating back in 2000 when the Run The World singer turned 19

During an interview, Beyonce revealed to Seventeen that she first met Jay-Z when she was eighteen years old. It wasn’t until she turned nineteen that they started dating. She opened up in an Oprah Winfrey interview and shared, "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates. We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest." Fast forward to 2002 when they released their first song together ‘03 Bonnie & Clyde’. The music video was filmed in Mexico. Later in 2003, Beyonce released her song ‘Crazy in Love’ that featured Jay-Z that ended up winning a Grammy.

On the 4th of April, 2008 Beyonce and Jay-Z tied the knot in an extremely private and top-secret ceremony. The wedding soiree was held at the rapper’s Manhattan penthouse, which was decorated with 70,000 dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand. In an interview with Seventeen, Beyonce opened up about the wedding. She said, "There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married. I really don't believe that you will love the same thing when you're 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else."

Beyonce announced pregnancy at the MTV VMAs during a performance

In 2011, Beyonce attended the MTV VMAs where she announced her pregnancy during her ‘Love on top’ performance. She told the audience, "I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that's growing inside me." Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed their first daughter Blue Ivy on the 7th of January, 2012. The couple also welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir in 2017

However, the couple received backlash after Jay-Z, Beyonce and her sister Solange were involved in an altercation in the elevator during the Met Gala. In leaked footage, Solange seemed to attack Jay-z at an afterparty. It was rumoured that Solange was angry at Jay-Z over his cheating scandal. Later in 2014, rumours of an alleged split started making the rounds. Jay-Z put the rumours to rest when he posted an intimate video from their wedding that made fans gush. Later in 2015, Beyonce, JAY-Z and Solange attended the Met Gala again, without stirring up any conflicts.

In 2016, however, Beyonce released the superhit album Lemonade, which contains references about infidelity. The songs Hold Up, Don’t Hurt Yourself and Sorry especially hinted at problems in a marriage. Eight days after releasing Lemonade, Beyonce attended the Met Gala without her husband. Later that year, in July, Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted at the Wimbledon match in London cheering for Serena Williams. During Beyonce’s Formation World Tour in October 2017, Jay-Z also shared the stage with his wife at the final show.

However, things now look happily ever after for Jay-Z and Beyonce as the couple celebrated their 14th anniversary lavishly on the 4th of April, 2022. They have also made multiple appearances and collaborations so far and things are only looking good for the Carter family.

