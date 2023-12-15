How long have Patty Smyth and John McEnroe been married? Exploring their life together, relationship, kids and more

The enduring love story between John McEnroe and Patty Smyth has defied the passage of time. Their initial encounter took place in 1993, a period when neither was actively seeking romance.

Smyth, focused on raising her daughter Ruby and establishing herself as a solo artist following the breakup of her rock group Scandal, crossed paths with McEnroe, who was approaching the conclusion of his professional tennis career and had recently separated from his first wife, actress Tatum O'Neal, with whom he shares three children. Remarkably, more than two decades later, their love remains unwavering, even surprising Smyth herself.

Patty Smyth-John McEnroe's relationship: All you need to know

John McEnroe and Patty Smyth commenced their romantic journey in 1994 and swiftly fell deeply in love. In 1997, they secretly tied the knot in Hawaii, seamlessly blending their two families. Subsequently, they joyfully welcomed two more daughters into their lives.

Reflecting on their enduring connection during a 2020 PEOPLE interview ,

Smyth remarked, "Twenty-something years later, I'm still moved when I see him." She expressed gratitude for their good fortune, stating, "I think we got very lucky." McEnroe responded, noting, "One woman, 26 years," prompting Smyth to playfully counter, "One man, 26 years. That's insane!"

In a conversation with AARP The Magazine, Smyth disclosed that, despite growing up within a 20-minute distance of each other, their paths didn't intersect until their mid-30s. The fortuitous meeting occurred at a Christmas party in 1993, where Smyth initially harbored no inclination for a romantic connection with McEnroe.

"I did not believe in love or marriage. I wasn't interested," she shared. Content with her life, Smyth contemplated adopting a child as her daughter Ruby encouraged her to do so. Eight months after their initial encounter, Smyth and McEnroe embarked on a proper date. The "No Mistakes" singer revealed that from that day forward, they both sensed the presence of something extraordinary in their relationship.

More about Patty Smyth and John McEnroe

Smyth and McEnroe maintained a low-key relationship in its early stages, keeping it discreet and "underground," as Smyth revealed to AARP The Magazine, acknowledging that she may have gone to extremes. The couple, known for their extreme privacy, seldom participated in interviews and chose to marry secretly in 1997, opting for a low-profile ceremony in Hawaii on the day of the Oscars to avoid attention.

Together, they welcomed a daughter named Ruby. In an interview with Stereogum, Smyth discussed how becoming a first-time mother had a negative impact on her career.

While promoting her album It's About Time in 2020, Smyth disclosed to PEOPLE the key elements that have sustained her and McEnroe's romance for nearly three decades: friendship, compromise, and a commitment to privacy. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining their privacy, Smyth said that it is a crucial aspect of nurturing their long-lasting marriage .

