How long have Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse been dating? Exploring relationship timeline amid pregnancy announcement

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are a low-key couple in Hollywood, who will avoid the limelight if they can but watchful eyes continue following their every move, scrutinizing their behavior and hints of any rumors.

Something similar happened recently, when a few days ago the pair was spotted out in the world by some paps. A peculiar detail raised the eyebrows of anyone who might have a slight interest in celebrity gossip. As it turned out Waterhouse, who has been in a relationship with The Batman star for the last five years now seemed to be having a baby bump which she tried to cover unsuccessfully. Now the singer has confirmed the rumors in one of her concerts.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s good news

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are notoriously private about their relationship. The couple has been often seen while they are out in the city, but from far away and by the paparazzi roaming the streets for some celebrity gossip.

They rarely talk about each other in public, but when they do it’s super sweet and is bound to make headlines. But with the latest news from the couple’s side, one can be assured that some insane talk is about to follow.

Following a few weeks of speculation, when some paparazzi pictures captured Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, out and about in the city, there was widespread conjecture regarding Suki Waterhouse’s notably baggy clothing and what looked like a baby bump. Soon the pregnancy rumors had reached a crescendo and people were theorizing about the same.

On Nov 19, while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City, Waterhouse confirmed that she is expecting a baby with long-time boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the Good Looking singer told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, which was visible in her glittering silver mini dress. "I'm not sure if it's working.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship timeline

The rumors of an alleged romance between Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse gained steam when they were first captured kissing in the streets of London in July 2018. By the next month, as both celebrities refrained from revealing anything about their blossoming romance, a source told US Weekly that the pair were in fact a budding couple. Both were coming off of some high-profile romances with Robert Pattinson breaking off with fiance FKA Twigs and Suki Waterhouse’s one of past relationships being with Bradley Cooper.

The couple was then spotted multiple times out in the world, most times involved in PDA for the next few years. Then in 2022, while promoting his film The Batman , Robert Pattinson seemed to have confirmed their relationship as he mentioned her on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

The couple is still growing strong after more than five years of their relationship and are about to embark on a new journey together, that of being parents, which must be incredibly exciting and frightening for both of them.

