How long is the Stranger Things 5 finale? Netflix confirms a supersized 2-hour-plus last episode

The final chapter of Stranger Things 5 is gearing up for a grand send-off. Netflix has officially confirmed that the finale episode, titled The Rightside Up, will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes, making it one of the most supersized episodes in the series’ history. This extended runtime sets the stage for a powerful conclusion as the story reaches its final battle in Hawkins.

The finale will premiere globally on December 31 at 5 p.m. PT on Netflix. At the same time, it will also be screened for fans in more than 500 theatres across the US and Canada. These special screenings will continue until January 1, 2026, giving viewers a chance to watch the last episode on the big screen.

This season opened in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins still suffering after the Rifts tore open. The heroes are united in their mission to find and kill Vecna. But according to the official synopsis, “But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown.” The government has tightened control over the town, placing it under military quarantine and intensifying its search for Eleven. “Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” the synopsis states.

Here’s what Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have confirmed

The season’s schedule is spread across key festive dates to build excitement.

The first four episodes began streaming on November 26.

Three more episodes will arrive on December 25.

The finale drops on December 31.

Netflix shared that the final episode will not only be available on the platform but will also get limited theatrical screenings, giving fans a communal viewing experience.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed their excitement about this unique release plan. They told Tudum, “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters, it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years.” They added, “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect – dare we say bitchin’ – way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The final season brings back familiar faces including Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke. New cast members include Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, Nell Fisher, and Linda Hamilton.

