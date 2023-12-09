How long was Ryan Reynolds married to Scarlett Johansson? Exploring the couple's short-lived relationship

In a candid conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast, Scarlett Johansson took a trip down memory lane, sharing insights into her past relationships, including her brief yet noteworthy marriage to Ryan Reynolds.

The laughter-filled exchange revealed more about Johansson’s perspective on her famous first husband. Let’s take a closer look at the relationship timeline of the two Marvel stars.

The Reynolds-Johansson relationship timeline

The timeline of Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson's relationship unfolded from their initial connection in April 2007 to their engagement in May 2008 and eventual marriage in September of the same year in Vancouver Island, Canada. However, by December 2010, whispers of separation turned into reality, leading to the announcement of the end of their marriage.

The then joint statement released by the former couple, retrieved via PEOPLE , read as follows, “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love, and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

The duo got officially divorced in 2011. As the two stars navigated the complexities of a relationship under the spotlight, Scarlett Johansson shared that career competition and busy schedules contributed to their strained relationship. Johansson stated, as per E! News , “The logistics of being with another actor are challenging. There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people's careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her first husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow

During the podcast, Paltrow playfully probed Johansson about her marriage count, and the actress confirmed it to be three. The conversation took a delightful turn when Paltrow excitedly reminisced about Johansson's union with Reynolds, exclaiming, "Oh that's right! I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" To this, Johansson marked, “Yes! We weren't married very long.” Paltrow took a dig at her Marvel co-star stating, “We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home,” making the Black Widow star laugh. Despite the brevity of their marriage, Johansson chuckled and affirmed the shared sentiment, stating, “He's a good guy!”

Scarlett Johansson, then 23, married Ryan Reynolds in 2008 and the duo officially got divorced in 2011. The former couple had been very private about their marriage, but sadly their relationship ended pretty quickly.

Reflecting upon her past relationship with Reynolds, Johansson stated that she possibly romanticized her marriage with her first husband. In an interview with Vanity Fair , she shared, “The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It's a different part of my life now. I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think, than I've been before."

Scarlett Johansson moved on from her past relationship and married French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, the duo even shares a daughter, named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, together. Johansson is currently navigating her happy relationship with Colin Jost and welcomed their son Cosmo Jost together. Reynolds on the other hand got married to Blake Lively in 2012 and has been enjoying a happy married life ever since.

