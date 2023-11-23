How long were Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington dating? Exploring their relationship as Queer Eye star ends relationship with partner

Antoni Porowski, the culinary expert adored for his role in Queer Eye, and his fiancé, Kevin Harrington, have been celebrated for their authentic and loving relationship. The couple, known for navigating the intricacies of a high-profile engagement with grace, embodied a harmonious blend of creativity and pragmatism. As advocates of LGBTQ+ rights, their journey served as an inspiration to many. However, recent reports suggest that Antoni and Kevin have decided to part ways, bringing a bittersweet end to their engagement. Despite this shocking news, their time together remains a chapter marked by love, openness, and the shared experiences that have resonated with admirers.

How long were Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington dating?

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington's love story unfolded publicly in July 2019, gaining notable attention when they made their debut as a couple at Heidi Klum's Halloween bash in the same year in October, creatively dressed as zombified Blockbuster employees. Their relationship deepened during the pandemic, transitioning from individual apartments to living together in Austin, Texas, where they embraced the joy of fostering a dog amid the challenges of quarantine. Porowski once informed People , “It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog. We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

The couple softly unveiled their engagement in November 2022, sharing a humor-filled snapshot on Instagram. Porowski took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Harrington through a whimsically blurred photo. Playfully, he quipped, "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Harrington also shared photos on his Instagram where one snap showed the two in zombie makeup. He captioned the post, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.”

Why did Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington split after four years?

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have decided to conclude their engagement, as shared exclusively with People . The decision came after numerous discussions and reflections throughout their wedding planning journey, leading the couple to an amicable parting. The representative for Porowski expressed, "After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways. While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths. They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

In the upcoming series No Taste Like Home, spearheaded by Gordon Ramsay's studio, Antoni Porowski is set to embark on a culinary adventure, exploring diverse destinations such as South Korea, Italy, New York, and Texas. Each episode will feature a celebrity guest whose family hails from the selected location. Together, Porowski and the guest will delve into the rich tapestry of culinary traditions, uncovering the profound connections between culture and food.

