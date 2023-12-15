How long were Eddie Murphy and Mel B together? Exploring relationship timeline, birth of their daughter, and more

In 2006, amidst personal transitions, Eddie Murphy, star of Beverly Hills Cop, and Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, found themselves entangled in a whirlwind romance. Fresh off divorces, Murphy and Brown, both iconic in their own right, embarked on a courtship that, according to Brown, became the highlight of her romantic life. Revealing their connection as love at first sight, Brown described Murphy as her "great love" during a candid interview on Good Morning Britain. Despite the intensity, their courtship was marked by respect, old-school charm, and a discreet period of courtship away from the public eye.

How long were Eddie Murphy and Mel B together?

In 2006, America's Got Talent host Mel B and Beverly Hills Cop actor Eddie Murphy cherished a nine-month fairytale romance that, despite its enchanting beginning, lacked a perfect ending. Mel revealed that she, ultimately, took the decision to end the relationship. During an interview on Good Morning Britain with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Mel discussed her new biography, Brutally Honest, where she openly disclosed details about her suicide attempt and past relationships, including the notable 2006 liaison with Eddie Murphy.

"He always will be," Mel B expressed when asked about the "great love" of her life. In her candid conversation, she clarified misconceptions surrounding their relationship, emphasizing the enduring bond they share through their 11-year-old daughter, Angel.

Mel B recounted the beginnings of her romance with Eddie Murphy, “Well, I went for a dinner party at his house. It was very intense, that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much. But he’s such a lovely person, he’s all about family and he’s very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew.” When questioned about the possibility of reigniting their romance, Mel B took the high road, respecting Murphy's current commitment to fiancée Paige Butcher.

Currently, Murphy is settled with his longtime love and fiancé Paige Butcher and shares two children.

Who is Eddie Murphy and Mel B’s daughter, Angel Iris Murphy?

Eddie Murphy's eighth child, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, born on April 3, 2007, is from his relationship with Melanie Brown, widely known as Mel B from the Spice Girls. Despite a child support dispute when Angel was just four months old, the former couple has since improved their relationship. According to People , Eddie is described as an "amazing father," and recent family vacations, including one to Hawaii, show a positive dynamic between him and Angel, along with her siblings. People revealed that, “They all have a very good relationship. He always makes sure to get them involved with Angel... She texts Eddie and is on the phone with him all the time. She loves her dad." Also, “Mel and Eddie always talk through Eddie's mom, but there's no issues — that's just how they co-parent. But he really is a hands-on parent with his kids, especially Angel."

