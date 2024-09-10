How Long Were James Earl Jones And Cecilia Hart Married? Inside Their Relationship Amid Star Wars Actor's Passing At 93

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

James Earl Jones, best known for his iconic voice as Darth Vader in Star Wars, died on Monday, September 9, at the age of 93. While Jones has left an indelible mark on film and theater, his 34-year marriage to actress Cecilia Hart was also significant.

Jones and Hart first met in the late 1970s on the set of Paris, a short-lived police procedural drama. Steven Bochco created the show, which aired from 1979 to 1980. It was the couple's first collaboration. Jones played Detective Captain Woody Paris, and Hart portrayed Sergeant Stacey Erickson. Though the show was short-lived, their relationship lasted a lifetime.

At the time, both were previously married. Jones had been married to Julienne Marie Hendricks from 1968 to 1972, while Hart was married to actor Bruce Weitz.

The couple married in 1982, two years after Paris, at the United Nations chapel in New York City. They reunited on stage shortly after their wedding, this time in an Othello production. Their professional collaborations strengthened their bond, and the same year, they welcomed their son, Flynn.

Jones fondly remembered Flynn's conception on their wedding night. He told The New York Times in 2012, "He was conceived on our wedding night." Their lives were generally kept out of the spotlight as they lived quietly in Dutchess County, New York. Despite the couple's decision to keep their personal lives private, they frequently appeared together on the red carpet and during interviews.

Advertisement

In his 1993 memoir Voices and Silences, Jones described Hart as a wonderful companion in his life and work. He continued, “She made me laugh. She was stimulating. And she did not seem to take me seriously at all, which meant I could relax and be myself with her.”

Jones frequently mentioned how Hart helped him navigate the pressures of the entertainment industry. "She's how I stay grounded," he told The New York Times. Despite the fame and recognition that came with his roles in films such as The Lion King and Field of Dreams, Hart maintained a stable lifestyle.

In a 2009 interview with PEOPLE, Jones revealed that Hart encouraged him to play Terence Mann in Field of Dreams. “My wife read the script before I got home. She said, ‘Here’s a little movie you’ve got to do,’” Jones recalled. The film went on to become one of his most popular roles.

Advertisement

Hart died in 2016 at the age of 68 from ovarian cancer, bringing the couple's marriage of over three decades to a tragic end. Jones, who was married to Hart for 34 years, publicly honored her at the 2017 Tony Awards.

When accepting the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, Jones paid tribute to his late wife, saying that he wanted to thank his wife Ceci for being such a wonderful companion in his life and work. And for being a fantastic co-producer of their son Flynn and for looking so stunning on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Matthew Broderick aka Simba Remembers Lion King Co-Star James Earl Jones aka Mufasa After His Demise: 'I’m So Lucky...'