How Long Were Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Together? Find Out As Vanderpump Rules Alums Announces Split

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, former stars of Vanderpump Rules, are parting ways. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, revealed their separation, coinciding with their upcoming appearance on the Bravo spinoff The Valley. Cartwright shared the announcement on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits, on Thursday.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she began. "I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this."

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to how many marriages go through rocky times, she continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

"I'm taking one day at a time," she added. "I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."

Where did the duo first cross paths?

Taylor and Cartwright crossed paths for the first time at a Las Vegas bar in 2015. Although they experienced a brief split in 2017, they reconciled off camera and subsequently announced their engagement in June 2018.

A year later, in June 2019, they exchanged vows at the Kentucky Castle in the presence of 240 guests. Their only son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, was born in April 2021, following their decision to exit the Bravo series.

Throughout their relationship, the couple has been open about facing challenges. Taylor acknowledged to PEOPLE in 2017, following his admission of infidelity, that they had dealt through tough times but ultimately emerged stronger together.

The couple share a child together

In April 2021, they shared the news of their first child, Cruz. Taylor later said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2023 that becoming a dad "made a big difference" in his life.

"I think becoming parents made us stronger too, because I love seeing him as a dad," Cartwright told PEOPLE of Taylor. "It just makes you love him more."

In August 2023, Taylor told PEOPLE they were planning to have more children. He mentioned they wanted "at least one more," but they were busy at the moment.

More about their show Vanderpump Rules

Taylor and Cartwright will star in a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff called The Valley, debuting on Bravo on Mar. 19. The show follows them and their friends, who are also in relationships, including (Doute and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick.) They all juggle life and parenthood while living in L.A.’s suburban San Fernando Valley. It's unclear if their separation will hamper the show's production or airing, or will it ever be addressed on-screen.