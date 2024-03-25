How Long Were Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr Together? A Look Back At Their Alleged Relationship Amid Split Rumors

Following the end of her 9-month relationship with Pete Davidson in August 2022, Kim Kardashian has remained publicly single, yet rumors persist about her love life. Among the most persistent speculations is her alleged romance with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports emerged in early September 2023 indicating that Kardashian, and Beckham had been "hanging out," fueling further speculation about the reality TV star's dating endeavors.

How long Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. together?

July 2023, Kim and Odell’s first appearance

Kardashian and Beckham were both spotted at Michael Rubin's annual 4th of July White Party, although they attended separately, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

September 2023, Kim and Odell were ‘hanging out’

According to a source who spoke with People, Beckham and Kardashian were seen "hanging out" after Beckham's recent breakup with longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood. TMZ also confirmed that Kardashian and Beckham were spending time together on the same day, although sources emphasized that their relationship was purely platonic. Beckham and Wood ended their relationship at the start of 2023, although news of their split didn't surface until September.

Regarding Kardashian's romantic status, TMZ's insiders mentioned that she wasn't involved in a serious relationship at the time but remained open to the possibility of finding love again with the right person. Kardashian and Beckham had reportedly grown closer due to their mutual friends.

The following day, Us Weekly contradicted TMZ's assertions by reporting that Kardashian and Beckham are indeed romantically involved. According to a source quoted by Us, “Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual. There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”

Despite the reports, neither Beckham nor Kardashian have addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship status.

November 2023, Kim’s at Odell’s 31st birthday bash

Following her attendance at the 2023 CFDA Awards, Kardashian made a wardrobe change and decided to drop by Beckham's 31st birthday celebration.

February 2024, Kim’s appearance at Jay-Z’ party with Odell’ presence

TMZ reported that Kardashian attended Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party with her sister Khloé. Beckham was also in attendance, although he arrived to the festivities separately. Kardashian and Beckham also happened to be coordinating in all-black leather outfits. It is unclear how much time—if any—they spent together inside the party.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and Beckham were reportedly contemplating making their alleged relationship public.

One source mentioned, “They’re getting serious. Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kardashian’s. Beckham is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight, [so they are] trying to figure out the next steps.”

Another insider revealed that their involvement had been ongoing privately for a longer period than initially thought. This second source suggested, “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought.”

March 2024, Kim and Odell seemed touchy at Oscars

The speculations surrounding Beckham and Kardashian's relationship seem to have gained further traction. Both were present at Vanity Fair's annual Oscar after-party on Sunday, March 10, although they walked the red carpet separately and posed for photos individually.

However, a video obtained by TMZ suggests a different dynamic. In the footage, Kardashian can be seen leaning in and touching Beckham's face with both hands, while he reciprocates by placing his hand on her waist as they engage in conversation alone at the event. Additionally, they were photographed arriving together.

Following Vanity Fair's party, Beckham and Kardashian reportedly continued their evening by attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z's gathering later in the night. These developments seem to fuel the ongoing rumors about their relationship, indicating that they might indeed be a couple.

