How long were Lori Harvey and Damson Idris dating? Exploring their relationship history amid recent encounter after breakup

Lori Harvey, 26, and Damson Idris, 32, were recently seen side by side at the premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert film, igniting speculation about the status of their relationship. This reunion follows the announcement of their breakup, leaving fans curious about the details of their time together and the reasons behind their recent encounter. Let's look at their relationship timeline.

December 2022

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris ignited speculation when they were first seen leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together. The public began to connect the dots following Lori's previous split from Michael B. Jordan.

January 2023

The couple made their romance official on social media, with Lori sharing endearing moments from her birthday bash, including a photo of Damson kissing her on the cheek. Their social media declarations marked the beginning of a public journey together.

January 2023

Following a dinner date, the pair was spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, solidifying their relationship status in the eyes of the public.

February 2023

Lori responded to social media speculation about their chemistry with humor, debunking rumors and showcasing the lighthearted nature of their connection. She said, “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol."

April 2023

The couple enjoyed a blissful trip to Turks and Caicos, sharing moments captured by the paparazzi, with Damson hugging Lori from behind.

August 2023

Lori, in an interview, revealed her shift in approach to relationships, emphasizing transparency, openness, and communication. This insight provided a glimpse into her mindset before embarking on her journey with Damson.

November 2023

Signs of trouble emerged as Lori and Damson unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos together. Reports indicated that they were seen arriving and leaving separately from an event, fueling speculation about a possible breakup.

November 2023 (Confirmed Breakup)

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris officially confirmed their split through a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. They expressed that their individual paths required undivided attention but emphasized parting ways as friends with love and respect. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement read. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

As Lori Harvey and Damson Idris navigate the aftermath of their publicized split, their recent appearance together raises questions about the complexity of their relationship. The timeline of their romance, filled with shared moments and public declarations, now leads to speculation about the reasons behind their breakup and the possibility of a renewed connection.

