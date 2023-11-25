How long were Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together? Exploring their rocky relationship and short-lived marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's decade-long love saga was a rollercoaster of make-ups, break-ups, and a broken engagement, captivating fans with its drama and sweet reunions. Their highly publicized relationship took a surprising turn when, after a tumultuous history, the couple finally tied the knot in December 2018. However, the joyous celebration proved short-lived, as less than a year later, Cyrus and Hemsworth parted ways. Despite the disappointment felt by fans, Cyrus later shed light on the complexity of their journey, emphasizing that the split wasn't as sudden as it may have seemed, providing a glimpse into the untold moments between the highs and lows.

How long were Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's tumultuous relationship spanned over a decade, beginning with their initial meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and culminating in their official divorce in February 2020. The couple's journey included notable milestones, such as their engagement in 2012 and a celebratory wedding in December 2018. However, their decade-long love story was marked by a series of breakups and reunions, navigating the challenges of fame and personal evolution. The initial engagement occurred when Cyrus was 19 and Hemsworth was 22, with both grappling with the pressures of their careers and the need for individual growth.

Despite a heartfelt reunion in 2016, the couple faced another separation in 2019, with Hemsworth filing for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," as per The Blast . The public became aware of their split when Cyrus was spotted without her wedding ring during an Italian vacation with Kaitlynn Carter. Their divorce was finalized in February 2020, drawing a poignant close to a decade-long saga of love, growth, and the complexities of life in the public eye. Since the separation, Cyrus has been linked to musician Maxx Morando, while Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks went public with their relationship in June 2021, marking the end of a significant chapter in the lives of two prominent Hollywood figures.

Miley Cyrus wrote Malibu song for Liam Hemsworth

By 2017, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were deeply immersed in love, as evidenced by Cyrus's heartfelt song Malibu, a romantic ode dedicated to Hemsworth and the Californian city where their shared home was nestled. The couple, seemingly inseparable, openly discussed their rekindled romance in various interviews. Cyrus, in an interview with Billboard in May, expressed disbelief at the positive turn her life had taken, emphasizing her desire to reclaim control over the narrative of her relationship. She shared with Billboard , "I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song. They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?'"

However, the couple faced a devastating setback in November 2018 when their cherished Malibu home fell victim to the Woolsey Fire. In a poignant recounting of the event on Howard Stern's show , Cyrus referred to Hemsworth as her "survival partner" and highlighted his heroic efforts in rescuing all their animals from the calamity.

