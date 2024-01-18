How Long Were Saweetie And YG Together? Exploring Their Relationship Timeline Amid Reports Of Breakup

Rappers YG and Saweetie, once the talk of the town for their steamy Cabo getaway in May 2023, have reportedly decided to part ways. The Shade Room, in an Instagram post on January 15, cited a source claiming that the artists reached a "mutual decision" to split, realizing they're "better off as friends." The reason? Both YG, 33, and Saweetie, 30, aim to concentrate on their buzzing careers.

Sparks started flying at Coachella

The duo first ignited dating rumors in April 2023, turning heads with their PDA moment at Coachella weekend 1. While never publicly confirming their relationship, a poolside kissing photo the following month spoke volumes about their connection. YG, known for ‘Go Loko,’ had previously dated Kehlani and Keke Palmer, while Saweetie, famous for ‘Tap In,’ ended a three-year stint with Migos rapper Quavo in March 2021.

Quavo's attempt to woo Saweetie began with a DM slide after spotting her on Instagram's Explore page. However, their relationship hit the rocks in March 2021, with Saweetie citing betrayal and hurt on Twitter. Quavo, in response, stated she wasn't the woman he thought she was, bringing a dramatic end to their high-profile romance.

YG and Saweetie's relationship timeline

The connection between YG and Saweetie has been under the spotlight, sparking rumors of a blossoming romance. Let's break down their relationship timeline to get a clearer picture.

1. Musical Collaborations:

July 2022: YG and Saweetie lent their vocal talents to Mozzy's track ‘In My Face.’

2020: The duo also collaborated with Tyga on the hit song ‘Money Mouf.’

2. Initial Signs:

March 2023: Speculations began when Saweetie attended YG's birthday party.

March 2023: They were later spotted at the same Los Angeles eatery.

3. Public Appearances:

April 2023: Backstage interaction at Rolling Loud California, where pictures captured a happy Saweetie with green hair chatting with YG, who had his arm around her waist.

April 2023: Multiple sightings in a California restaurant, with their photos surfacing at Lala's Wafflehouse in Indio, California.

4. Coachella connection:

April 18, 2023: Saweetie and YG reportedly attended Coachella together, adding fuel to the dating rumors.

5. Past Relationships:

Both artists have had high-profile relationships in the past. YG was linked to Kehlani from 2019 to 2020, while Saweetie dated Quavo from 2018 to 2021.

6. Career Updates:

Saweetie, amidst the speculation, has been actively involved in various projects, including a short film for the Candy Crush video game and guest appearances on TV shows like ‘Grown-ish’ and ‘Bel-Air.’ She is also working on her debut album.

YG's sixth studio album, ‘I Got Issues,’ was released in 2022.

As the rumors continue to swirl, only time will tell if YG and Saweetie will just remain collaborators in the music scene.

