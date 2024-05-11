Creed Star Scott Stapp Files For Divorce From Wife Jaclyn Stapp

Creed's frontman, Scott Stapp, has made the tough decision to divorce his wife, Jaclyn Stapp, after being married for 18 years. The couple, who have three children together, have surprised many with their announcement to split. They are asking for privacy as they go through the process of filing for divorce in court.

Scott Stapp and Jaclyn Stapp are getting divorced

As per PEOPLE , the split of the former couple was being discussed for quite some time, and the duo despite facing difficulties tried their best to navigate through these difficult times. The representative of the Creed vocalist delivered a statement to PEOPLE, sharing Scoutt’s message to request privacy in these harsh times. The representative stated, “Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately.”

The couple has been contemplating their separation for quite some time. Jacquline first filed for divorce in June 2022 but later withdrew it. She then once again filed for divorce in May 2023 in Williamson County, Tenn. An insider shared, "Scott and Jaclyn had determined the marriage was over but continued to try to make it work."

Scott Stapp discussed his relationship with his wife

Scott married on February 11, 2006, following their first encounter at a gala for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in New York. In his conversation with PEOPLE back in March, Scott talked about how his wife and children made him truly understand the meaning of family.

"I never had a family like this. They've really demonstrated to me what a family is all about, having each other's backs and sticking together. It's definitely something that's rubbed off on me and that I've learned from, and hopefully we'll be able to carry that forward in my life no matter how the story unfolds,” he shared.

Further, the vocalist talked about how his married life played the role of a learning experience for him. “Relationships teach you a lot of things, good and bad, and I've learned that no matter how they resolve or how they continue, each stage in each season of the relationship is most definitely a learning experience,” he added.

As Scott and Jaclyn Stapp navigate the intricacies of their separation, the postponement of their divorce serves as a testament to their efforts to bring their marriage life back on track. Amid this personal and family drama Scott is finally reuniting with his band, Creed, after 12 years for the coming festival cruises in the summer and a larger tour in the fall.

