How Long Were Usher And Tameka Foster Together? Relationship Explored As Rapper Opens Up About Past Marriage

Usher and Tameka Foster's relationship was a whirlwind of passion and turbulence. From their enchanting beginnings to the stormy chapters that followed, their love story captivated audiences worldwide. Despite the fervor of their initial romance leading to a lavish wedding in 2007, their union faced relentless scrutiny and challenges. Amidst the glare of the media, allegations, and legal battles, their bond began to fray. Despite welcoming two sons, the couple ultimately parted ways in 2009 while their divorce became a hot topic for almost all the tabloids with spicy headlines.

How long were Usher and Tameka Foster together?

Usher and Tameka Foster's relationship embarked on a rollercoaster ride, characterized by whirlwind romance, controversy, and eventual dissolution. The couple first crossed paths in the late 1990s when Tameka worked as Usher's stylist. However, their romantic involvement didn't begin until later, with their relationship becoming public in 2005. In 2007, they surprised many by announcing their engagement, followed by a lavish wedding ceremony in August of the same year.

Their marital bliss was short-lived as rumors and controversies plagued their union. Public scrutiny intensified due to their age difference and Tameka's previous marriages, casting a shadow over their happiness. Despite the challenges, the couple welcomed their first son, Usher Raymond V, in November 2007. Their family expanded further with the birth of their second son, Naviyd Ely Raymond, in December 2008.

However, the strains in their relationship became apparent, exacerbated by media speculation and tabloid gossip. Reports of conflicts within the marriage circulated, and in 2009, Usher filed for divorce, marking the end of their tumultuous union. The divorce proceedings were highly publicized, further fueling speculation about the reasons behind their split. Despite their separation, Usher and Tameka have maintained a co-parenting relationship focused on their children's well-being.

Usher opens up about past marriage

In this week's cover story of People magazine, Usher has reflected on his journey, from the highs and lows to his current bliss as a newlywed and celebrated artist following his Super Bowl performance. During the late 2000s, Usher's romantic involvement with stylist Tameka Foster followed his previous relationship with TLC's Rozonda Chilli Thomas. However, when he married Foster in 2007, he faced criticism from fans who disapproved of their relationship.

Recalling that time, Usher shares, “I think I became very closed and then felt attacked in many ways. It was a bit unconventional in a time when I felt like my female fans were judgmental of the woman that I chose."

Usher remained uncertain about the reasons behind the intense public scrutiny of his relationship with Tameka Foster, who is seven years older than him, although he has his own theories. He added, “She was a dark-skinned woman, and maybe they didn't want to love her in a way because of maybe some reason that had to do with themselves. I don't know. Or maybe she was not the best reference because of how she handled herself. That's not for me to be concerned about. I did my part and what I thought was right."

During that period, the couple participated in an in-depth interview with Essence , where Usher opened up about the impact of the backlash on their relationship. "Ours is not a typical love story, but it is a true one," he shared with the publication adding, "Tameka and I have been fortunate enough to go through the thick of it in the beginning. We’ve had that opportunity to huddle up as a team, to make sure that we’re clear and speak as one voice.”

Despite following his heart, their relationship ultimately didn't endure, and the pair got divorced in 2009.

Usher has recently married music executive Jenn Goicoechea, with whom he shares daughter Sovereign, aged 3, and son Sire, aged 2. This new chapter comes after his successful Super Bowl performance. Meanwhile, Tameka Foster is now featured in the new WE tv reality series Bold & Bougie.

Reflecting on their relationship today, Usher states that it has been an 18-year process, during which they understood the essence of life and he also mentioned that they are doing their best to raise two responsible, respectful, and happy children.

