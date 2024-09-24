How Long Were Victoria Monét And John Gaines Together? All We Know As Couple Announces Split

Victoria Monét and John Gaines have put an end to their relationship. The pair who birthed a three-year-old daughter, Hazel, shared a joint statement explaining the reason behind their breakup.

It is not clear when exactly the former couple started seeing each other, but they first became the talk of the internet in 2020. He also made a debut in her Moment music video, which was released in February of that year, and in December of the same year, she announced her pregnancy.

But this union appears to have ended as on September 23, Monday, the Jaguar vocalist and Gianes opened up about parting ways with one another, which they revealed in the statement that it occurred 10 months ago.

Both individuals avoided giving statements that were formal about their split, but they eventually had to take this route as they were questioned about their relationship and faced “extremely false accusations of our origin story."

The pair mentioned thinking hard and long about owning an explanation to anyone about where they are as they are healing since they understand how social media can “magnify the truth or run far with untruths.”

They wrote about eventually deciding to open up and talk about it, hoping to put a “period in the question marks” for the sake of their process of healing. They added, “We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship."

The former pair stated that they entirely adored and respected one another but are not a couple anymore. They made sure to tell their fans that there was no cheating, drama, or toxic behavior involved between them.

The statement continued, “We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter. It simply didn't work out, and that's OK. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family.”

While talking about their daughter, they shared that she will always be their first priority, and this fact cannot be replaced or removed by any status of the relationship.

Monét and Gianes wrote about their commitment to “doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time." They mentioned all of the people who have supported them, their family and friends, and expressed their gratitude for their concern, care, and love.

In the statement, they asked people to allow them the space and peace to have a content and safe environment to continue to co-parent to the best of their abilities for their daughter.

While talking about their future plans, the singer and Gaines wrote that they are planning to remain like a family no matter their “public-facing title, so please, when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle.”

They ended the statement by appreciating the people for hearing them out and hoped to be kept in their prayers that have good intentions.

