‘How Lucky Am I?’: Cobie Smulders Reflects On Having A How I Met Your Mother Reunion With Jason Segel On Shrinking

Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel had a reunion on the recent episode of Shrinking. The duo played best of friends in one of the most popular sitcoms, How I Met Your Mother.

Smulders portrayed the role of Robin in the nine seasons that the show ran for, while Segel went on to play the character of Marshall in the CBS series. Opening up about a brief reunion, the Avengers star revealed to have been thrilled over catching up with an old friend.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actress shared that she got a call from the creator of the show, and while she is not aware of what was Segel’s contribution in getting her onboard, she is happy to have gotten a chance.

Explaining her interaction with her co-star, the actress explained, "How lucky am I?" She added, "I just got a call from [creator] Bill Lawrence about it. I don't know how involved Jason was in putting it together behind the scenes, but I was so happy."

The Friends from College star continued to say, "First of all, I'm such a huge fan of the show.”

She further mentioned, "It's such a beautiful show, and it was such an honor to be able to come into this amazing cast and play for a couple of scenes. Like, what an absolute dream! And then also, I get to work with Jason again, which I very much miss doing."

As for her character in Shrinking, Smulders portrayed the role of Sofi, a guest star who is divorced and is looking for a buyer of her Mini Cooper. Segel, who plays the role of Jimmy, comes in interested in purchasing the car for Alice as her 18th birthday gift.

It is the first time since 2014 that the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star shared the screen space with Smulders. However, the latter still felt delightful to have met with an old friend.

Further in her talks with the media portal, the actress shared, "It was immediately one of my buddies [sharing the scene].” Praising the show, she further added, "The show is so well written, and when anyone comes into a project and the character is already alive from the script, it makes everything so easy."

New episodes of Shrinking are available to stream on Apple TV+.

