How many albums does Taylor Swift have? Exploring her complete discography including re-recorded versions

As Taylor Swift turns a year older and wiser today, we are taking a trip down the memory lane. Let’s revisit the golden era of Taylor Swift, right from when she made her first album to the latest. 2023 has undeniably been the year of Taylor Swift, with her career milestones breaking records and her romantic rendezvous with Travis Kelce making headlines.

A quick look at all the albums Taylor Swift has produced in her career

In her career spanning decades, Taylor Swift has released a total of 10 original studio albums, 4 re-recorded studio albums, 5 extended plays as well as 4 live albums. She has also worked on 24 compilations and 1 box set. Swift is currently the only female artist with the highest number of weeks at the number one on the The Billboard 200.

Earlier in 2005, Taylor Swift signed a contract with Big Machine Records and then released six albums. In 2006, she released a self-titled album titled Taylor Swift. Then in 2008, the gifted singer released Fearless which was certified diamond by the RIAA. This was followed by the massive success of the four consecutive albums, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. All of these albums debuted at the top spot at the Billboards Top 200.

Close to a decade later in 2018, she signed with Universal Music Group label Republic Records. While with Republic, Swift released three albums - Lover, Folklore and Evermore. Once again these albums scored number one on the Billboard Hot 200. Her tenth album was Midnight, which broke multiple records after its release.

Albums that Taylor Swift had to re-record due to her feud with Big Machine Records

Interestingly, in his illustrious career, Swift has had to re-record albums that she initially recorded with Big Machine Records. This came after a big dispute over the ownership of the catalog. She released four albums: Fearless (Taylor’s version) in 2021, Red (Taylor’s version) in 2021, Speak Now (Taylor’s version) in 2022 and 1989 (Taylor’s version) in 2023.

The Karma singer put out a statement on her social media claiming that the artists should be the ones who own the rights to their music. The feud started when the owner of Big Machine records, Scooter Braun sold the rights of Taylor’s albums to Shamrock Holdings in 2020 without her knowledge.

