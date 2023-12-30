How many Bachelor Nation stars are still together? Exploring their marriages and relationships so far

Bachelor Nation has played cupid for multiple couples over the years ever since its debut season in 2002. In the latest season of the famed show which concluded in November 2023, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist found love, and are all set to exchange wedding vows on live television. Their nuptial ceremony, dubbed as The Golden Wedding, will air on ABC on January 4.

Gerry and Theresa are not the only Bachelor Nation couple to get married on live TV. Here’s a comprehensive list of Bachelor Nation couples who got married and are still going strong.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter: The Original Bachelor Nation Couple

Trista and Ryan starred together in the first season of The Bachelorette. Trista, the first Bachelorette chose Ryan Sutter, her final rose winner to be her companion. The duo got hitched in 2003 in a televised wedding ceremony and are still going strong two more than two decades later. The couple are parents to two lovely children, a son Maxwell, and a daughter Blakesley.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney: What’s meant for you will find you

Jason and Molly starred together in Season 13 of The Bachelor which aired in 2009. Jason, the Bachelor of the show, initially chose Melissa Rycroft. Soon he realized he still had feelings for Molly. Jason and Melissa broke up and he asked Molly for a second chance to which she said yes. The couple never looked back since then. They got married in 2010 in front of the ABC cameras. 9.3 million viewers watched their televised wedding. They are parents to a 9-year-old daughter, Railey.

Sean Lowe and Catherin Giudici are all set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici participated in season 17 of The Bachelor. The couple married each other in 2014 with Sean’s dad officiating their wedding ceremony. 6.2 million viewers watched Their Grown Sexy themed wedding that aired live on ABC. The couple share two sons, Samual and Isaiah, and a daughter Mia. They’ll be celebrating a decade of togetherness on January 26, 2024.

Desiree Hartstock and Chris Siegfried found love on Season 9 of The Bachelorette

Desiree was left heartbroken during The Bachelor season 17 when Sean Lowe chose Catherine Giudici as his companion. Desiree then hopped on The Bachelorette, all set to seek her true love. That’s when she met Chris Siegfried. Desiree and Chris got engaged in the final episode of the season and two years later, in 2015, read their wedding vows. They are now parents to two boys, Asher and Zander.

No trouble in Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper’s paradise

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper got engaged in 2015 during the Bachelor in Paradise season 2 season finale. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and have been happily married ever since. They are raising a trio of children, Emerson, Brooks, and Reed. Their wedding too was aired on ABC.

Among the Bachelor Nations couples who broke up are Arie Luyendyk and Becca Kufrin, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul, and others.