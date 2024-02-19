How Many BAFTAs 2024 Noms Did Barbie Have? Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling Starrer Faces Complete Snub With 0 Wins

The Barbie world’s charm has all faded away! The BAFTA 2024 critics did not select the film despite five nominations at the 77th edition of the ceremony. The 2023 hit was also not nominated for two major categories that is making everyone wonder about the film’s future at Oscar’s 2024. While many other movies did not make it to the BAFTA winner’s list, this one came as a shock as the film had charmed everyone, especially Ken’s aura floored us all. Read on to know what happened with Barbie at 2024 BAFTAs.

How did Barbie not win despite ‘these many’ nominations at BAFTAs 2024?

Barbie had five nominations for BAFTAs 2024. The film had been nominated for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and two design awards. Everyone was shocked as the film did not make it to Best director and Best actress categories. The audience felt that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie had swept everyone off their feet. But critics didn’t believe in it, indicating why the film did not get any awards. It is a big deal as many X users along with former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton also chimed in with no nominations under these two major categories. Margot Robbie did open up about Greta not receiving any directorial awards, also explaining why her name was left out of BAFTAs 2024 as well.

Does the zero win at BAFTAs 2024 impact Barbie’s win at Oscars?

Barbie has eight nominations for Oscars 2024. However, a snub at BAFTAs 2024 can impact the film’s chances of winning. With no nomination for Greta Gerwig in Oscars as well, fans are disappointed. Even Ryan Gosling has opened up about this in certain interviews. However movies like Oppenheimer and Poor Things shined at the 77th BAFTA awards. While Barbie’s snub is a sad event, fans have not stopped loving or adoring the movie since its release, so in people’s love, Barbie is a 10. With the BAFTA awards winding up, and stories of many wins coming around, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

