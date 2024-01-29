Actress, author, and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown, widely recognized as Eleven from Stranger Things, unveils her latest venture exclusively with ELLE.com—introducing the all-new Florence by Mills Fashion Line – with Delta Galil USA. Known for her dynamic career, Brown's journey in the public eye since the age of 10 has inspired this fresh expansion into the world of clothing, aimed at providing girls the freedom to explore their sense of style. Here is everything you need to know about;

Brands that Millie Bobby Brown own

From Eleven to Entrepreneur

Brown, a self-taught talent who mastered singing and acting while being deaf in one ear, catapulted into fame with her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things. As one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, Stranger Things has earned Brown two Emmy nominations for her stellar performance. Her journey from guest star appearances on various shows to becoming a central figure in a blockbuster series is truly remarkable.

Millie's journey to owning millions of net worth

With a relatively early career, Millie Bobby Brown has accumulated a net worth of $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her one of the industry's youngest success stories. From her role on Stranger Things to lucrative deals with Netflix for Enola Holmes movies, Brown's financial ascent showcases her versatility and business acumen.

Skincare and Beauty Brand: Florence by Mills

In a move uncommon for someone so young, Brown launched her own skincare and makeup line, Florence by Mills, at the age of 15. The brand focuses on clean ingredients, and cruelty-free and vegan products at affordable prices, earning top rankings on beauty indices. Florence by Mills has surpassed other major brands, solidifying Brown's status as a beauty entrepreneur.

Florence by Mills Coffee Brand

Millie's entrepreneurial spirit extends to the world of coffee with Florence by Mills Coffee. Although the official launch date is yet to be disclosed, Brown is quite excited and dedicated to launching her coffee venture.

Florence by Mills Clothing Line

Adding another feather to her cap, Millie introduces the Florence by Mills clothing line, a collection focused on comfort. In an exclusive interview with ELLE, she shares her inspiration—her journey of discovering style during adolescence—and emphasizes the line's accessibility and affordability for her generation. The collection aims to be a resource for girls exploring their styles, offering innovative outfits and styles. The actress shared her vision quoting, "If one person can’t wear it, I’m not interested in making it. It needs to be for everyone.”

In the ELLE interview, Millie discusses her vision for the clothing line saying, "I could follow trends, but Florence isn’t about following trends. There’s a lot of that going on, especially on social media platforms, where you’re able to get this temporary satisfaction of everybody’s doing this, so we all have to do this. I don’t know if that’s the message that I want to put out there. Everyone has their individuality. "

Millie's aesthetic mirrors her commitment to providing diverse options for her demographic.

