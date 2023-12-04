How many cats does Taylor Swift have? Exploring her pets amid Mariska Hargitay naming her feline Karma

Apart from being a globally renowned pop star of the globe, Taylor Swift is a proud cat mom. Her pets are the only thing close to her, after music, who have become celebrities in and of themselves. The pop star once explained in 2019 that her cats were her absolute No. 1 influence in her life and that it was her beloved felines who inspired her to take the role of Bombalurina in the film adaptation of Cats.

Mariska Hargitay named her cat after Taylor Swift’s song, Karma

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress named her cat after Taylor Swift’s superhit song, Karma. Taking to Instagram, Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of an adorable blue-eyed Siamese kitty and tagged the 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer and wrote, “Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱 #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat.”

Both of them have been friends for years, beginning with the 12-time Grammy winner naming her second adopted cat “Detective Olivia Benson” after Mariska Hargitay’s leading lady in SVU. In the photo, the feline was seen resting on a bed, and an adorable close-up of it licking its paw. Her costar Ryan Buggle wrote in the comments, "Please bring this baby to work," as Ali Wentworth added, "My furry niece!"

What are the names of Taylor Swift’s cats?

The Lover singer has always been obsessed with cats. So obsessed, that she even did a movie about the same. With her three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, Swift has never been shy about making her cats part of her personality. In the past, she expressed her love and said, “I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this,” she said. “Like, this is my calling in life to do this—for the ladies.”

