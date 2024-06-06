How Many Children Does Mandy Moore Have? All About Her Kids As Actress Shares Sons' Cherry Picking Activities

The This Is Us actress revealed her pregnancy and her third child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, two days before this post. The 40-year-old singer of Candy posted pictures and a video to Instagram on Sunday, June 2, after taking the family cherry-picking at an orchard in Los Angeles.

"Cherry picking was a sweet success!" The carousel was captioned by Moore. The first slide showed a video of her youngest child, Oscar "Ozzie," and her spouse, Taylor Goldsmith, picking cherries and putting them in a pail while receiving off-camera encouragement from both of his parents.

Family cherry-picking outing

Moore and Goldsmith's joyful "Yay!" was echoed by the toddler as he dropped a cherry into the bucket. Ozzie joined his bigger brother Gus on the ground in another photo, both facing away from the camera and holding a bucket of cherries.

A brief video showed three-year-old Gus walking around Tenerelli Orchards wearing a striped shirt. Moore tagged the place on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The summertime family outing occurs just two days after the This Is Us actress and her musician spouse revealed on Instagram on Friday, May 31, that they are expecting a third child, a girl.

Moore's exciting family news

Moore stated that life can imitate art and that she was looking forward to the arrival of their third sibling. She expressed her excitement about her sons' little sister by posting a picture of them alongside the happy news.

Ozzie and Gus were seen holding hands in the cute announcement photo, each wearing a matching "Middle" or "Big" t-shirt to indicate their position in the expanding sibling hierarchy. On Saturday, June 1, the singer of Silver Landings posted the first image of her growing baby bulge on her Instagram Stories.

Moore wrote, "My outfit from last night was my ‘last night's lewk,’” next to an image of herself in a leopard-print slip dress. She made a funny joke about not having to try to blend in because the dress made her look like she belonged there.

