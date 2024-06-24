How many children does Meg Ryan have? Here's everything you need to know

Meg Ryan, the beloved '90s rom-com queen, is also a devoted mother to two children: son Jack Quaid and daughter Daisy True Ryan. Her journey through motherhood is as fascinating as her illustrious Hollywood career.

Meg Ryan's Children

Jack Quaid, 31

Jack Quaid was born on April 24, 1992, in Los Angeles. His parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, had been married for a year at the time of his birth. The couple split in 2000, finalizing their divorce in 2001 when Jack was 9. Despite their divorce, Jack's childhood involved accompanying his parents to movie sets, fueling his interest in acting from a young age.

Jack attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica and later New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He began his acting career with a role in 2012's "The Hunger Games" and has since starred in various notable projects, including the series "The Boys" and the movie "Scream." Jack maintains a private romantic life and has been linked to his "The Boys" co-star Claudia Doumit.

Daisy True Ryan, 18

Daisy True Ryan was born in China in 2004 and was adopted by Meg Ryan in 2006. Initially named Charlotte True, Ryan changed her name to Daisy, feeling it suited her daughter's joyful personality. Raised as a single mother, Ryan moved with Daisy to New York City following Jack's high school graduation. Daisy currently attends Smith College in Massachusetts.

Ryan has often spoken about the profound impact her children have had on her life, influencing her both personally and professionally. In October 2023, she expressed her pride in her children during an interview with PEOPLE, highlighting their intelligence, kindness, and curiosity about the world.

