How many children does Robert De Niro have? Actor welcomes a baby at 79

Robert De Niro revealed in an interview with ET Canada that he welcomed his seventh child recently. The mother of his child is his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. The name, gender, or any additional information about the baby was not revealed by the 79-year-old actor. Robert shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, named Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46. He shares children, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with his second wife, Grace Hightower. He is a father to two twin sons, Aaron and Julian, 27, who he shares with his former girlfriend, Toukie Smith. Here is a list of the actor’s children.

Drena De Niro

When Robert and Abott got married in April 1976, he adopted the actress’ daughter Drena from her previous relationship. Drena took her stepdad’s surname when she was adopted. She followed her father’s footsteps in acting; Drena has acted in “Great Expectations” and “Joy.” She is also a DJ and model. The actress also started a production company called Daredevil Films and Television.

Raphael De Niro

Robert and Diahnne had their son Raphael in November 1976, 7 months after their wedding. He worked at Douglas Elliman to help multiple A-listers find their dream home and did not choose to act like his father and sister. Raphael married Claudine De Matos in 2008, who also happens to be a fellow broker. The pair separated in 2015 after they welcomed 3 children. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020, when Raphael moved on with stylist Hannah Carnes, who he went on to marry.

Aaron Kendrick De Niro

Robert and Diahnne got divorced in 1988. Robert started seeing actress Toukie Smith the same year. The couple welcomed their twin sons, Aaron and Julian, in October 1995. Toukie and Robert split in 1996. Aaron has remained out of the spotlight.

Julian Henry De Niro

Julian tried his shot at acting while studying science and math at New York University. His first big break was the 2016 film “In Dubious Battle.” The movie also starred James Franco, Selena Gomez, and more stars. Julian also played a young Barack Obama in the show “First Lady” in 2022.

Elliot De Niro

Robert married Grace Hightower in June 1997. They welcomed their son Elliot in March 1998. Robert shared the news of Elliot’s autism in 2016. Elliot De Niro is famously known for his contribution as a tennis player in Special Olympics.

Helen Grace De Niro

Robert and Hightower’s daughter Helen was born via a surrogate mother. Helen has been kept out of the spotlight by her parents. Robert and Graced split in 2018 after being together for more than two decades. Robert wrote in a statement during the split, “We are entering a period of transition in our relationship, which is a difficult but constructive process. I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy … as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

Robert’s seventh baby

The actor shocked everyone in May 2023 when he corrected an ET Canada reporter in an interview when she said he had 6 children. Robert clarified by saying he “just had a baby” and was now a father of 7 kids. Hollywood Life has reported that Robert’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, is the mother of his baby. The actor has been linked to the martial arts instructor since 2021.

