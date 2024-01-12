'How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?' Sofia Vergara roasts anchor for questioning her English pronunciation

Sofia Vergara, the Colombian-American actress known for her vibrant personality, is celebrated not only for her talent but also for her infectious humor. With a comedic flair that matches her on-screen roles, Vergara engages in playful banter and funny antics both on and off set.

Her comedic timing and lively spirit have made her a fan favorite. Whether delivering witty one-liners or sharing amusing behind-the-scenes moments on social media, Sofia brings laughter to every occasion. Her ability to find humor in everyday situations endears her to audiences, showcasing a delightful and relatable side that complements her glamorous and successful Hollywood career.

Sofia Vergara roast anchor for poking fun at her English

In a recent episode of the popular Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, Sofia Vergara, a guest discussing her Netflix series Griselda, confronted host Pablo Motos after he mocked her accent.

The conversation, initially about her time on Modern Family, took an unexpected turn when Motos interrupted, asking, "How do you say Modern Family?" Unfazed, Vergara responded with quick wit, challenging Motos' English proficiency, stating, "I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."

Attempting to salvage the situation, Motos resumed speaking, only to be interrupted again by Sofia Vergara, the America's Got Talent judge. She fired back with a pointed question, asking, "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?" Vergara's response not only turned the tables but also highlighted her achievements and accolades, playfully asserting her standing in the entertainment industry.

Sofia Vergara opens up about her wild transformation

Sofia Vergara is a distinguished four-time Emmy nominee and four-time Golden Globe nominee and she boldly asserted her accomplishments in the entertainment industry. Ahead of her highly-anticipated debut as the Colombian drug lord in Netflix's upcoming miniseries, Griselda, Vergara engaged in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight’ Nischelle Turner.

Reflecting on her portrayal of the infamous Cocaine Godmother, she described Griselda as "a complex person" with numerous nuances to explore. Vergara emphasized Griselda's multifaceted identity as a drug lord and a woman, delving into the character's motivations, stating, " There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother. She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family."

She continued, “I really wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did."

Utilizing expert makeup artistry and a curly, brown wig mirroring Blanco's distinctive hairstyle, Vergara executed a remarkable transformation into the drug kingpin for her role in Griselda. This successful metamorphosis allowed her to skillfully step away from the familiar shadow of her beloved Modern Family character, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

She noted, “I wanted no one to think of me or my last role. I wanted to get inside her head and really understand her mentality."

Griselda unfolds as a six-episode fictionalized dramatization, delving into the narrative of how Blanco forged one of the most formidable cartels in history. The series boasts a stellar cast including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and features a special guest appearance from Colombian star Karol G. Scheduled for a highly anticipated premiere on January 25, the Netflix miniseries promises a riveting exploration of Griselda Blanco's complex legacy.

