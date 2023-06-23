How many episodes will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 have? Everything about the fantasy-action anime

The popularity of anime has been on a rapid rise, all around the world. There are so many amazing anime titles that are competing for the viewer’s attention that it’s difficult to keep up with some of them. Jujutsu Kaisen is one such anime that has made the audience sit up and take notice.

How many episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a fantasy-action series that had a brilliant run when it debuted with its first season in 2021. The instant hit series had a continuation in the form of a movie titled, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The hit series is coming back with a bang and is supposed to feature 23 episodes, each with an episode length of around 20-30 minutes. The show is going to be released on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The highly anticipated series is set for a July 6 release.

The popularity of the anime can be gauged from the fact that the original manga series of Jujutsu Kaisen sold a record 70 million copies in 2022, registering its name among the best-selling Manga series of all time. Manga creator Gege Atukami, is the brains behind this hit series, as a writer and illustrator he has truly brought his vision to life through the manga series.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

The anime series follows the journey of Yuji Itadori, a high-school student who finds himself thrust into a world of supernatural forces. When Yuji comes into contact with a powerful curse known as Ryomen Sukuna, he becomes the unwilling host of this malevolent entity. To combat the dangerous curse and protect others from its wrath, Yuji joins a clandestine organization called the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Tasked with the duty of eliminating curses and maintaining the delicate balance between the human and supernatural realms, Yuji embarks on a perilous adventure. Alongside his fellow sorcerers, he learns to harness his newfound abilities and navigate the dangerous world of curses. With his unique connection to Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji becomes a key player in the battle against supernatural threats that loom over humanity.

As Yuji faces countless challenges, he must grapple with his own identity and the consequences of his fateful encounter with Ryomen Sukuna. Determined to protect those he cares about and prevent the curse from wreaking havoc, Yuji's journey as a Jujutsu Sorcerer becomes a test of his strength, resilience, and the bonds he forms with his allies in the face of unimaginable dangers.

