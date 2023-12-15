'How many faces does this man have?' Exploring how The Crown foreshadows Prince Harry and Prince William's real life feud in the show

Netflix's much-loved show The Crown's latest finale season is making waves online, the much-awaited show has been released. The finale season explores the final years of Princess Diana's life followed by her tragic demise. Princess Diana bid adieu to the world and broke a billion hearts after tragically dying in a car accident in 1997. The show also laid emphasis on Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with her mother and with each other. The ongoing feud between brothers is again in the news as the show shows some early bitter moments from their childhood.

The crown last episode shows riveting banter between the Princes

Last episode of The finale season of The Crown explores early signs of tension between Next in line to be King Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry. The show explores brother relationships while growing up together as the two wrestle with Royal duties and adulthood. The last episode shows Queen Elizabeth II’s validation regarding Prince Charles and Camilla Parker’s relationship and agreeing to let them marry. This approval invites a frosty exchange between the brothers.

Ed Mcvey and Luther Ford Portrays Prince William and Prince Harry respectively in the finale season. As Prince William hesitatingly accepts his father's relationship with Camilla Parker, Prince Harry instead remains quiet. Later, the brothers have an argument over this. “I can’t believe you caved like that,” Harry fires on his brother. “I didn’t cave, I’m just being a realist,” William replies as they look on at the Queen informing Prince Charles that he is free to wed. “Such a f***ing company man,” Harry remarks.

Later, on the eve of their Father’s wedding, Harry remarks, “ Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury,How many faces does this man have”, blowing a hard innuendo on his elder brother and accusing him of “stabbing him in the back” following an incident in which he was seen wearing a Nazi uniform!

How did the feud start between the brothers?

Prince Harry who is now living in exile in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle , before giving up his Royal position had a not-so-controversial relationship with his brother before 2018. Things started to get bitter between the brothers when Harry thought Meghan was not given due importance in the Royal Family. Prince William was also accused of leaking private information about Prince Harry to the press. The feud instead of settling down escalated. Prince Harry eventually gave up his Royal position and moved to the United States with his wife.

The Queen in the last episode of The Crown is seen offering some wisdom to William about his younger brother. “Be kind to him, In many ways, it’s harder being number two than number one. The system protects number one. Number two tends to … need extra care and attention.”

