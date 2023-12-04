How many honors did Eva Longoria directorial Flamin' Hot win at the Imagen Awards? Exploring the film's successful night

At the 38th Imagen Awards, a night celebrating Latino excellence, Eva Longoria clinched the trophy for her debut feature-length directorial work, Flamin’ Hot. The film delves into the creation of the spicy Frito-Lay snack and secures additional wins, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor-Feature Film for Jesse García's portrayal of Richard Montañez.

Notable victors also included Zoe Saldaña for her role in Avatar: The Way of Water and Antonio Banderas for his voice-over in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Television category winners featured Enrique Arrizon, Jenna Ortega, Kate del Castillo, and Pedro Pascal for their outstanding performances. The awards were determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and leaders from the Latina and Latino communities.

Imagen Awards 2023 Winners List

Best Feature Film

Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight Pictures Presents A Franklin Entertainment Productions)

Best Director: Feature Film

Eva Longoria, Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight Pictures Presents A Franklin Entertainment Productions)

Best Actor: Feature Film

Jesse Garcia, Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight Pictures Presents A Franklin Entertainment Productions)

Best Actress:Feature Film

Zoe Saldaña, Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 20th Century Studios)

Best Animated Feature Film

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures)

Best Voice-Over Actor—Feature Film

Antonio Banderas, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures)

Best Music Composition for Film or Television

Gustavo Santaolalla, The Last of Us (HBO | Max; HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog)

Best Primetime Program—Drama—TIE

Belascoarán (Netflix; Perro Azul for Netflix)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+; Disney Branded Television)

Best Primetime Program: Comedy

Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television; 3Pas Studios; The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Best Primetime Program—Special or Movie

Dear… Selena Gomez (Apple TV+; This Machine, Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, in association with Apple)

Best Director (Television)

Guillermo Navarro, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix; Netflix / Double Dare You)

Best Actor: Drama (Television)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max; HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog)

Best Actress—Drama (Television)

Kate Del Castillo, Volver a caer (ViX; Cholawood Productions and Endemol Shine Boomdog)

Best Actor: Comedy (Television)

Enrique Arrizon, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television; 3Pas Studios/ The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Best Actress: Comedy (Television)

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix; A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production)

Best Supporting Actor: Drama (Television)

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Chicago P.D. (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment)

Best Supporting Actress—Drama (Television)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO | Max; HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District)

Best Supporting Actor: Comedy (Television)

Benjamin Bratt, Poker Face (Peacock; T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress: Comedy (Television)

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX; FX Productions)

Best Young Actor (Television)

Ava Louise Murchison, Jane (Apple TV+; Sinking Ship Entertainment in association with Apple TV+)

Best Voice-Over Actor (Television)

Ruben Garfias, The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

Best Variety or Reality Show

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Apple TV+; Twofour in association with Apple)

Best Youth Programming

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS; Fred Rogers Productions, Pipeline Studios)

Best Documentary: TIE

After Uvalde: Guns, Grief and Texas Politics (Frontline/PBS; Frontline (PBS) and Futuro Media Group in association with The Texas Tribune)

Halftime (Netflix; A 25/7 & MakeMake Production)

Best Informational Program

ABC News, Uvalde 365: The Struggle to Understand (ABC News Live; ABC News)

Best Short/Student Film

The Ballad of Tita and the Machines (Indeed, Hillman Grad, 271 Films)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

About Eva Longoria's film Flamin’ Hot

The film highlights the inspiring journey of Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito Lay, who used his Mexican-American background to create the famous Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. This snack not only shook up the food industry but also became a global sensation in pop culture.

The Imagen Awards were created in 1985 to ensure accurate and meaningful portrayals of the Latino community in the media. Originally suggested by TV producer Norman Lear, it expanded into the Imagen Foundation, working to connect the Latino community with the entertainment industry. The foundation offers programs and initiatives to provide access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry and those aspiring to build careers in entertainment.

For additional details about the organization and event, visit https://www.imagen.org. You can also catch Eva Longoria's directed film Flamin’ Hot on Hulu and Disney+.