How many kids do Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have? Exploring their family after the couple’s date night appearance

After announcing their pregnancy, Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis stepped out for a date night. They looked all kinds of cute while attending the Los Angeles Lakers game. This comes a month after E! News confirmed the news of Ashley's pregnancy via a source. Post this, the actress was seen showing off her baby bump while out and about in Beverly Hills, shopping for baby clothes.

Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis shop for baby goodies in Los Angeles

While Ashley Benson posed for the paparazzi on the 6th of November, it has been reported that she tied the knot with the oil heir Brandon Davis two days later on the 8th of November. Earlier in June, Ashley took to her Instagram stories to announce her engagement while giving fans a better look at her oval-cut engagement ring. Along with the picture, the 33 year old wrote, "My best frienddddd. I love you."

Earlier this week on 2nd December, the couple was photographed at the Laker's Game. This wasn't the first time, however, that the duo were spotted at the games. They attended the Lakers game earlier this year in January as well. Benson and Davis locked lips as they got papped.

Ashley Benson on preferring to keep her relationship private

Ashley Benson spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about how she likes to keep her relationship private back in 2021. She shared, "I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it." Speaking about their relationship together, a source told People Magazine, "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people."

Interestingly, before getting married to the grandson of the billionaire oil tycoon, Benson dated rapper G-Eazy, supermodel Cara Delevingne, Mischa Barton and popular socialite Brittny Gastineau.

This child would be the first one for either of them, and we wish the adorable couple best wishes.

