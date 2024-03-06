How Many Kids Do Janelle Brown And Kody Brown Have? All About Their Children Amid Son Garrison Brown's Death

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, part of TLC's Sister Wives, share six children. As the family's dynamics shifted, their focus remained on their offspring's well-being amidst their parents' separations. The children, raised in a plural family setting, have grown up onscreen, witnessing both joyous moments and challenges. With Kody and Janelle's separation confirmed in December 2022, their children have been navigating the complexities of their family's evolving structure.

Despite the fractures within the family unit, Kody and Janelle strive to support their children as they navigate through these changes, fostering resilience and unity amidst adversity.

Here's everything you should know about Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s children.

Logan Brown, 29

Janelle and Kody Brown's eldest child, Logan, was born on May 21, 1994. Raised in Utah before relocating with his family to Nevada, he pursued higher education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, earning a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and exercise science. Presently, Logan serves as a community development manager for a startup in Nevada, as indicated by his LinkedIn profile. In October 2022, he tied the knot with his girlfriend of three years, Michelle Petty, whom he got engaged to in September 2017. Their wedding took place in Arizona, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

Madison Brown, 27

Madison, known as Maddie, the second child and first daughter of her polygamous family, was born on November 3, 1995. After attending Utah State University, she left to marry Caleb Brush in June 2016, despite her family's plural marriage lifestyle. They welcomed their first child, Axel James, in May 2017, and their second, Evangalynn Kodi, in August 2019, who was diagnosed with FATCO syndrome.

After Evangalynn's foot amputation due to the condition, she recovered at home. In July 2022, Maddie and Brush announced their third child's arrival, another daughter. On February 10, 2023, Maddie gave birth to Josephine Lee Brush. The next day, she shared the newborn's photo on Instagram, welcoming her to the world. Despite familial differences, Maddie and Brush chose a monogamous marriage, emphasizing mutual respect for their respective choices.

Hunter Brown, 27

Two years following Madison's birth, Janelle and Kody welcomed their third child, Hunter, on February 9, 1997. Growing up in a plural family, Hunter pursued education at the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in April 2020. Subsequently, he relocated to Baltimore for nursing school and proudly announced his attainment of a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in May 2022. In July 2022, Janelle shared the joyful news that Hunter had returned to Arizona to be closer to his family. Expressing her delight, Janelle captioned a selfie of the two, “This mommas heart is bursting ❤️. My son Hunter is 'local-ish' for the first time in 7 years."

Garrison Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed their fourth child, son Garrison, on April 10, 1998. Tragically, Garrison passed away from an apparent suicide in March 2024, at the age of 25. Janelle expressed deep sorrow in an Instagram statement, describing Garrison as a radiant presence in the lives of those around him. She mourned the profound void his loss leaves in their lives, acknowledging the overwhelming pain they endure. Garrison was found deceased in his home by his younger brother, Gabriel, amplifying the family's grief.

Gabriel Brown, 22

Janelle and Kody welcomed their fifth child, son Gabriel, known as Gabe, on October 11, 2001. Gabe's relationship with his father has seen its challenges. In a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Gabe became emotional during a confessional, recounting a time when Kody forgot his birthday during a phone call in October.

"I shouldn't have done this, but I did anyway. I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't," Gabe shared before breaking down in tears. "A couple of hours after that, he tried to call me back and tell me happy birthday and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he added.

In contrast, Janelle celebrated her youngest son's 21st birthday with a touching Instagram post, expressing disbelief at how quickly time has passed.

Savanah Brown, 19

Janelle and Kody's sixth and youngest child, Savanah, was born on Dec. 7, 2004. Savanah shares a close bond with her mother, Janelle, evident in their frequent mother-daughter outings, often documented on Instagram. Janelle cherishes these moments and shares glimpses of their special relationship with her followers. Additionally, Savanah enjoys spending time with her extended blended family, including her half-sister Truely, who is the daughter of Kody and Christine.

