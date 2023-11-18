How many kids do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share? Exploring their family as they welcome Rocky Thirteen

The Kardashian-Barker family, known for their high-profile romance and blended dynamics, has recently welcomed a new member, Rocky Thirteen Barker. This joyous addition has stirred excitement among fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the newest member of this famous clan.

Before delving into the latest arrival, let’s take a closer look at the children of the blended family of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share 3 kids from their past relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, both parents of three children from past relationships, embraced the concept of a blended family with open hearts. Kardashian shares three kids—Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her ex, Scott Disick. On the other side, Barker is a father to Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The couple has been vocal about their love for each other’s children, emphasizing the beauty of having a large, blended family.

In the words of the media personality and socialite during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, “I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It’s a beautiful thing.”

This sentiment reflects the harmonious relationship they have cultivated among their children, creating a supportive and loving environment.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their new baby boy together

The recent arrival of the new baby boy on 1 November 2023 marked a significant chapter for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The pregnancy announcement made creatively and publicly at a Blink-182 concert, added a unique touch to their journey. The duo revealed that the name of their baby boy is Rocky Thirteen Barker as they shared the birth certificate of their newest family member.

Barker previously shared his likeness with the name Rocky Thirteen, which he had in mind to name his newest kid. Blink-182 drummer, in a new GOAT Talk interview with Complex shared, “I like Rocky Thirteen. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” Barker further added that Rocky is “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

As fans eagerly await glimpses of baby Rocky Thirteen, the Kardashian-Barker family continues to capture hearts with their love, openness, and commitment to creating a beautiful, blended family.

