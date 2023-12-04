How many kids do Ozzy Osbourne have with wife Sharon? Exploring their family bond, relationship issues and more

The Osbourne family, a household name in the world of rock and reality TV, has weathered the spotlight for decades, offering fans a glimpse into their unconventional yet tight-knit lives. Ozzy Osbourne has five kids in total, with two of his children from her first wife, Thelma Riley. The music legend, along with his current partner, Sharon Osbourne, have three grown up children - Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Each Osbourne offspring brings a unique story to the table, shaping the family narrative.

Aimee Osbourne

The eldest Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne (40), born on 2 September 1983, embarked on a different path from her reality TV family. While her parents and siblings welcomed the limelight for the MTV hit 'The Osbournes,' Aimee chose a different trajectory. At 16, she made the poignant decision to move out and not participate in the show, as per PEOPLE , expressing her desire to grow away from the public eye. This bold move highlighted her commitment to privacy, a stance she maintained over the years.

Aimee's journey didn't veer far from the family's musical roots. As a talented musician, she followed in her father's footsteps and appeared in the MTV musical adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2003. Currently, she leads the synth-pop band ARO, crafting a musical identity beyond the shadows of her famous last name. Aimee revealed that she shares a healthy bond with both her parents but her relationship with her sibling is not that jolly. Talking about the relationship with her siblings she shared in an interview with The Independent , “I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No."

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne (39), born on 27 October 1984, faced the tumult of early fame with 'The Osbournes' at the age of 17. Her journey, however, was marked by struggles with addiction. Opening up about her battles, Kelly once revealed her history of substance abuse, starting with painkillers at the tender age of 13. The weight of addiction cast a shadow on her music career as well, leading to a tumultuous period of self-sabotage.

Despite the challenges, Kelly redirected her path, transitioning to a career in media. Becoming a TV host and judge on shows like 'Fashion Police' and 'Project Runway,' she found a new platform. Her journey to sobriety became an integral part of her narrative, emphasizing resilience and the ongoing battle against addiction. Kelly now has become a responsible mother and shares a son named Sidney with musician Sid Wilson.

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne (38), born on 8 November 1985, faced a similar set of challenges like his sister, Kelly, with substance abuse. Struggling with addiction during the airing of The Osbournes, Jack entered rehab in 2003, emerging with a commitment to sobriety. His story became one of redemption and resilience.

Navigating the complexities of family and personal struggles, Jack's life took a turn in 2012 when he married Lisa Stelly. The former couple welcomed three kids together, namely, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora. The joy of fatherhood brought stability, but a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis added another layer of complexity to his journey. Jack decided to separate his path from Lisa and their divorce was finalized in 2019. Jack, the renowned media personality, decided to start a new chapter of his life with Aree Gearhart whom he married in 2023 and the duo together parent their daughter Maple Artemis, who was born on July 9, 2022.

From Aimee's insistence on privacy to Kelly's battles with addiction and Jack's journey of redemption, each member contributes a unique thread to the family legacy. The Osbourne family, with their ups and downs, continues to garner both public and media attention alike.

