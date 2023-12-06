How many kids does Angelina Jolie have? Exploring her family with ex Brad Pitt as she calls her children 'closest friends'

Despite their separation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remain dedicated parents to six children. Jolie, who first became a mother in 2002 by adopting Maddox Chivan from Cambodia, expanded her family with Zahara Marley in 2005. Pitt later adopted both children. Their biological kids include Shiloh Nouvel (2006) and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline (2008). Later, Pax Thien joined the family through adoption in 2007.

Jolie emphasizes the positive impact of their multicultural upbringing, fostering a diverse and nurturing environment for their six children and showcasing their commitment to family despite the challenges of divorce.

How many kids does Angelina Jolie have?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, prominent A-list actors, concluded their 11-year relationship in 2016, which included two years of marriage. Despite their separation, they remain devoted parents to their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Jolie adopted Maddox and Zahara before her relationship with Pitt, who later formally adopted both. Subsequently, the couple expanded their family by welcoming four more children between 2006 and 2008. Despite the challenges of their romantic relationship, Pitt and Jolie continue to share the roles of Dad and Mom with their diverse and loving family.

Jolie told People , "They're pretty great people and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox, born on August 5, 2001, in Battambang, Cambodia, became Angelina Jolie's first child. Spending his early months in an orphanage, Jolie, enamored with Cambodia during the filming of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, adopted Maddox after an emotional connection at the orphanage. His adoption marked the beginning of Jolie's journey into motherhood.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Born on January 8, 2005, in Hawassa, Ethiopia, Zahara became the second addition to Jolie and Pitt's family. Jolie, accompanied by Maddox, visited Zahara's orphanage after he was fascinated with Africa. Witnessing Zahara's need for care, Jolie took the step to adopt her, highlighting the awareness children possess about sadness and necessity.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh, the biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt, was born on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. The family spent months there before Shiloh's birth. Jolie noted Shiloh's resemblance to herself, describing her as a bundle of light, love, and humor, adding a touch of joy to the household.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Born on November 29, 2003, in Vietnam, Pax spent his early years in a Ho Chi Minh City orphanage. Jolie, accompanied by Maddox, adopted Pax in 2007. Due to Vietnamese adoption laws, Jolie initially adopted him solo, with Pitt formalizing the adoption in 2008. Jolie shared insights into Pax's resilience and adaptability, describing him as a tough and remarkable individual.

Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

The twins, Knox and Vivienne, were born on July 12, 2008, in Nice, France. Knox, named after Pitt's grandfather Hal Knox Hillhouse, arrived a few minutes before his sister. Vivienne, named after Jolie's grandmother, shared the same first name.

The twins made their public debut on the cover of PEOPLE in August 2008, showcasing the newest additions to the Jolie-Pitt family. The couple described their household as chaotic, but the older siblings were there to lend a helping hand with the new arrivals.

Angelina Jolie’s kids are her ‘closest friends’

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine , Angelina Jolie shared that while she may not have many friends, she can always rely on her six children for support. Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, aged 15, are described as the closest to Jolie. In 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt shortly after allegations surfaced that he had abused her and two of their children during a private jet journey.

As the family navigated the healing process following Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt, her strong bond with her children remained a constant source of comfort and connection in her life. She said, "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength. We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from."

Jolie also opened up about her social life, adding, "I don't really have … a social life. I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict."

