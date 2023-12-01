How many kids does Cardi B have? Exploring her family with Offset as new adorable video surfaces

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper and global sensation, embraces motherhood with two cherished children. In a heartwarming Instagram post in September 2021, Cardi and husband Offset introduced their newborn son, Wave, to the world. Alongside Wave, Kulture Kiari, Cardi's firstborn, radiates joy as a big sister. Cardi, known for her unfiltered approach, initially revealed her second pregnancy during a captivating BET Awards performance in June 2021. The expansion of her family reflects Cardi's openness about her desires to embrace motherhood, creating a loving and vibrant household that she unabashedly shares with her devoted fans.

How many kids does Cardi B have?

Cardi B and Offset are navigating the joys of modern parenthood, cherishing their roles as parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2. The couple embraces a blended family dynamic, with Offset also being a dedicated father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, as well as daughter Kalea Marie, 8, from previous relationships. In an intimate interview with Essence , Offset expressed profound gratitude for his diverse family, highlighting the love and connection that defines their unique journey through parenthood. He said, “It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids. It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Cardi B's parenting journey took a humorous turn as she shared a valuable lesson with her son, Wave. After he accidentally spilled his snack, the I Like It singer captured the aftermath on Instagram. In the photos, Wave is seen amidst the scattered food, with Cardi playfully insisting that he clean up his own mess. The series includes a snapshot of Wave on the staircase, sporting a comically angry expression. The rapper wrote in caption, “Y'all he mad at me 😂😂😂😂😅😅😅.”

Cardi B’s son Wave’s antics on social media

Cardi B continues to provide glimpses into the adorable and mischievous antics of her son, Wave, on social media. During spring, she shared snapshots of Wave sitting with her on a bed, his face aglow, suggesting he might have been engrossed in TV off-camera. In a candid caption, Cardi expressed the challenges of dealing with a hyperactive toddler, humorously noting, "Today he's acting bad as f---. NEEDS TO GO TO SLEEP!!!" The subsequent photo captured Wave’s mid-pounce toward Cardi, showcasing the energetic and lively nature of their mother-son interactions.

In a heartwarming moment shared on her Instagram Story in September, Cardi B engaged in a delightful conversation with her toddler, Wave, about his upcoming birthday. In the adorable video, Wave made funny faces and stuck out his tongue while nestled against his mom's chest on a couch. Cardi, with playful affection, asked, "How old are you gonna be, Wave?" To which the excited little boy responded with a beaming smile, "Two!" holding up one finger on his left hand. Cardi echoed the sentiment with laughter, capturing the joyous anticipation of Wave turning two.

Cardi is also well aware of the fact that parenthood is not as glamorous as it looks on the red carpet. This is everything the acclaimed rapper has ever wanted and she’s embracing motherhood to the fullest.

