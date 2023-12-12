How many kids does Ciara have with husband Russell Wilson? Exploring their family together amid newborn Amora's arrival

It might seem to people that Russell Wilson and Ciara have been together forever, but their relationship only started back in 2015 when the two of them first met. Their relationship progressed pretty quickly as they were married within a year and had their first child together within a year after that. Now that the couple is celebrating the arrival of their newborn Amora, let us take a look back at their relationship and children.

First Meeting, Romance and Wedding

The “Goodies’ famous singer Ciara broke up with her ex-boyfriend rapper Future in 2014, and also gave birth to her and Future’s child Future Zahir in the same year. A few months after that, she met Russell Wilson in May of 2016 and they were quickly enamored with each other.

The two soon got engaged in March of 2016 and finally tied the knot in July of the same year. Their wedding ceremony was a lavish but private affair that took place in Cheshire, England.

Their whirlwind romance was like a fairytale which was furthered by the arrival of their first child together. Sienna Princess Williams was born on 28th April 2017, which marked the beginning of the couple’s journey into parenthood together.

Their life after marriage and the arrival of more children

This power couple did not tone down the hustle after having their wedding and first child together. Wilson also easily accepted Future Zahir as one of his own which was very evident from his Instagram caption “Number 3” while announcing the third pregnancy of Ciara in 2020. The couple also took on several business ventures and even started their own production company.

On 14th April 2020, the Grammy-winning singer and Wilson introduced to the world their baby boy Win Harrison Wilson together. The ecstatic quarterback posted a selfie announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy with a caption that read “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!”

Soon after the birth of Win, the couple went back to being lovebirds on social media with cute birthday posts calling each other their “Queen” and “King” and proudly showing off their time with their children. The two of them appeared on an episode of Ellen DeGeneres show that aired in March of 2022 where Wilson asked Ciara for “one more baby” together “at least”.

The happy couple continued their journey of love and blessings despite Ciara’s ex-fiance Future dropping a diss track about Russell and Ciara’s controversy over collaborating with Chris Brown. They showed that none of the negativity affected them as in August of 2023, the couple announced their third pregnancy together. Soon afterward in October, Wilson made an Instagram post on his beloved wife’s 38th birthday, showing off her baby bump.

On 11th December 2023, after Russell’s team The Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, the singer gave birth to their third child Amora Princess Wilson. The little girl’s proud parents showed her off in an adorable Instagram post saying “We Love You so much!” The couple, who love to post their children and their cute antics on social media regularly will no doubt do the same with their youngest daughter.

