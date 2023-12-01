How many kids does Felicity Huffman have? Exploring her family with William H. Macy following her remark on the college admission scandal

Felicity Huffman, celebrated for her role in Desperate Housewives, has finally opened up about the infamous college scandal she got herself entangled in. Huffman was found guilty of falsifying her daughter’s SAT score, in the hope of securing her admission to a good college. Huffman, the mother of two, shared the intricate details of her scandal emphasizing that her motherhood pushed her to adopt the wrong path to secure her daughter’s future.

How many kids does Felicity Huffman have, for whom she got involved in the college admission scandal?

Felicity Huffman shares two daughters with William H. Macy, namely Sophia Grace Macy and Georgia Grace Macy. Caught in the sprawling web of the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman faced legal repercussions in 2019, pleading guilty to charges related to bribes and fraud to secure college admissions for her daughter. Sophia Grace Macy, then 18, became a focal point of the scandal, with Huffman paying $15,000 for a fraudulent proctor to enhance Sophia's SAT scores.

Georgia Grace Macy, Huffman's younger daughter, narrowly escaped a similar fate. Although arrangements were made for a parallel scheme involving a proctor, Felicity abandoned the plan. In court, Huffman candidly shared the emotional toll on her relationship with Sophia, who questioned her mother's lack of faith in her abilities. Huffman expressed remorse, acknowledging her fear and misguided actions.

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2023: 11 Sweet movies to watch with your mum at home

Felicity Huffman reflected on her college admission scandal

Post-serving her judgment, Huffman reflected on her actions in an interview with ABC-7 , citing misguided trust in college counselor Rick Singer. Fueled by desperation to secure her daughter's future, Huffman believed the fraudulent scheme was her only option. “People assume that I went into this looking for a way to cheat the system and make proverbial criminal deals in back alleys, but that was not the case. I worked with a highly recommended college counselor named Rick Singer. I worked with him for a year and trusted him implicitly. And he recommended programs and tutors and he was the expert. And after a year, he started to say, 'Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to. And so, I believed him," she shared.

Huffman added how Singer’s firm believed that her daughter would fail to make it in college, and this pushed her to adopt illegal means. She stated, “When he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seemed like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — that that was my only option to give my daughter a future. I know hindsight is 20/20 but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So, I did it. It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter's future, which meant I had to break the law."

Advertisement

Huffman's letter to the judge conveyed her deep regret and questioning of her moral compass. The actress faced the consequences of completing her sentence, which included community service and supervised release. Despite the shadows of the scandal, Huffman's daughters have thrived. Sophia, actively pursuing her passion for drama, attends Carnegie Mellon University. Meanwhile, Georgia, holding no resentment, embraced her college journey at Vassar College. Felicity Huffman, on the other hand, readies herself for a career resurgence with her role in The Good Lawyer, the legal spinoff of The Good Doctor.

ALSO READ: When did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up? Exploring Jack Antonoff's alleged claims of their separation timeline