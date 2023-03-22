How many kids does Gwyneth Paltrow have? All about actress’ children and stepchildren

Gwyneth Paltrow is not only an Academy-Award-winning actress and entrepreneur, but also a proud mama. She has two children – Apple and Moses – whom she shares with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Apart from them, she also has two stepchildren – Isabella and Brody, via her present husband Brad Falchuk. Read on to know more about them.

Apple and Moses Martin

Gwyneth and Chris had their first child, Apple, in 2004 after they tied the knot in 2003. In an Instagram post in April 2022, the Shakespeare in Love actress revealed that April was named by Martin and that she ‘fell in love with it’. Paltrow added that she cannot imagine her daughter being called anything else. Currently, Apple is a college student at New York City School.

Apple’s younger brother Moses was born in 2006. In a Goop podcast episode in 2018, the Emma star shared that she suffered from postpartum depression after having Moses and that she got out of it without medication, with the help of therapy and exercising. She also said that she gave herself time for regeneration and slept more. Moses is a skateboarder and loves to play Fortnite, as per Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram posts.

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently facing a lawsuit for her 2016 Utah Ski accident. The Goop founder's attorney, Stephen Owens, confirmed that Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, as well as her children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, will be testifying during the trial.

Isabella and Brody Falchuk

Like mentioned earlier, Gwyneth has two stepchildren via her husband Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018. Falchuk has two children named Isabella and Brody from his former wife Suzanne Bukinik. Paltrow revealed that although she entered the relationship cautiously, she later gave her “full self as a parent with all the love and all the acceptance and all the boundaries.”