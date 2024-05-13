How Many Kids Does Kate Gosselin Have? All About Her Children As Reality Star Shares Rare Photo On Sextuplets’ 20th Birthday

Kate Gosselin's children are all grown up and it's a heartwarming moment for her to celebrate them. Kate shared a rare photo of four of her sextuplets on Instagram on Sunday, May 12, to mark their 20th birthdays. The sextuplets were born on May 10, 2004, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!” Kate captioned the photo of Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel Gosselin. “I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!” Her four kids were all dressed up as they posed cheerfully in front of a birthday cake.

Missing from the photo were the other two sextuplets, Hannah and Collin (who have lived with their father, Jon Gosselin, for many years), as well as Kate and Jon's oldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara.

Gosselin family rose to fame on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8

All 10 members of the family rose to fame on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which originally ran on the network from 2007 to 2009. The former spouses split in June 2009, when Kate filed for divorce. The show was then renamed Kate Plus 8 in 2010 and followed Kate and her children until it ended in 2017. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the year 2022, Colin (Gosselin's son) gave an interview on ET, where he said that his mother institutionalized him twice due to behavioral issues before he successfully sent a message to his father, who was able to find his son and got him released. Colin further admitted that he had a strained relationship with Kate after that incident.

Advertisement

Kate and Jon Gosselin shared details about their son Colin's issues

Jon appeared with Hannah and Collin on the Vice TV series Dark Side of the 2000s and said that Collin had common ADHD when he was institutionalized at the age of 12. After the series, Kate opened up, saying Collin had multiple psychiatric diagnoses in his childhood. Jon, too, responded at the time, At this point, Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country.

ALSO READ: ‘It Was A Big Decision’: Olivia Munn Reveals She Underwent Hysterectomy As Part Of Breast Cancer Treatment

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Leonardo DiCaprio To Natalie Portman; 10 Hollywood A-Listers Who Graced The Event Last Year