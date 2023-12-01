How many kids does Tina Fey have? Exploring her family with Jeff Richmond as she reveals they don’t find her ‘cool’

Tina Fey, the marvelous actress and writer, has given the world some of the coolest chick flicks and classics, like Mean Girls. The outstanding writer and actress rose to prominence after her Saturday Night Live days. Besides this, she is also a doting mother and loving wife. Tina Fey has two adorable daughters, and recently she even revealed to People Magazine what her daughters think of her. Here is everything you need to know about her kids.

How many kids does Tina Fey have?

Tina Fey appears to have it all: a successful career as a writer, actor, and producer; a marriage of almost two decades; and two children. While working at The Second City, the legendary improvisational comedy troupe, the 30 Rock actress and creator met her now-husband, Jeff Richmond, a composer, actor, director, and producer who composed the music for and directed many episodes of her NBC sitcom. They tied the knot in 2001 and have two daughters.

Alice Zenobia Richmond

Fey and Richmond's first child was born in 2005. Alice is a bit of a ham, having been on 30 Rock in 2012 as a 7-year-old Liz Lemon in the episode Mazel Tov, Dummies! During the COVID-19 epidemic, Alice also entertained her parents, as Fey told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in March 2020. "My older daughter, Alice, is 14 now, and... she was suggesting that we do theme dinners. We did an airplane-themed dinner the other night.

Alice was actually assisting her little sister in preparing for it, and the younger sister is overjoyed when her older sister pays attention to her at all. She was ecstatic!" Penelope and Alice fastened magazines to the backs of every chair, projected an airplane window next to their mother, and served the food on lap trays.

Penelope Athena Richmond

Fey's youngest daughter was born in August 2011. Penelope interrupted one of her mother's at-home, on-camera interviews in 2020 when she walked into the frame and raised one palm to her brow in the shape of an L, jokingly labeling her mother a loser! It's not the first time Penelope has done something amusing. Fey revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2017 that she brought then-5-year-old Penelope to the theater when Mean Girls: The Musical was in its early stages. Fey said that once the cast practiced the show, Penelope learned all the wrong lessons. "She was returning to her preschool, saying, 'Let's play 'Mean Girls. My name is Regina.’ I screamed at you. As a result, I attempt to set a positive example. I try to sit on [mean girl] behavior when I observe it."

Tina Fey reveals what her kids think about her

Tina Fey's children, Alice and Penelope, do not consider her to be a cool mother! On Thursday, the comedian and actress attended the American Museum of Natural History 2023 Gala in New York City, where she spoke exclusively to People about her harshest critics, daughters Alice and Penelope.

Fey revealed, "You're never cool [to your kids]. No, you're never cool, and you shouldn't try. Allow it to happen!" The diva, who attended the event on a date night with her composer husband, Jeffrey Richmond, has devised a strategy to win them over. She said, "We watch TV and think to ourselves, 'We know that person. Do you enjoy that show? ' We know them,' and then they say, 'No, you don't.'"

To which Richmond suggested, "Get some celebrity friends. There's more than you think!" Then his wife added, “There's so many of them, they're easy to get."

Meanwhile, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond got married in 2001 and have been going strong since then.

