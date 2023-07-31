'How many letters are there...' Drake expresses shock as a third lady throws 36-L bra at him mid-concert

It is no surprise when performers are gifted with bras and other flying objects on stage. A recent event as such made its way to the news and it concerns the One Dance rapper, Drake. While performing on his It's All A Blur tour in New York City last night, the rapper came across one such object that shocked him. This was when a third bra came flying into his hands. What happened next shocked both him and the fans. Here is what the star had to say about the entire incident.

Drake was surprised by the size of the bra

Surprisingly enough, instead of tossing the bra away, Drake decided to look at the size of the lingerie. The rapper was shocked to know that it was a 36-L. To this, he jokingly said, "36-L? L? How many letters does it go up to? What comes after? A-B-C-D-E-F-G-H-I-J-K-L?" The entire crowd burst into laughter while the singer was stunned.

Drake not being offended by the act was a rarity in the music industry. Given that this happened to him not the first but the third time in the same show, the rapper also took this action as an act of appreciation from the fans.

Other similar instances

As said, this is not the first time that singers are garnered with lingerie and clothes while performing. A week ago, Harry Styles was hit in the face by a flying object that seemed to halt the performance mid-way. In fact, a fan went as far as throwing the ashes of her late mother during Pink's performance.

While the netizens cannot wrap their heads around the reason for such acts, there certainly is something for the fans in it. The first fan who tossed a 46G bra over Drake went on to Instagram to share her promotion after the act. Veronica Correria, a 21-year-old from Cumberland, Rhode Island got the chance to work for Playboy after getting noticed. It so happened that Drake immediately asked his team to spot the girl and get in touch with her. Post this, Playboy made contact with a fan and offered her a contract.

