How many tattoos does Cardi B have? Here's everything you need to know

There’s no love like a mother’s love! Well, it looks like Cardi B has found a creative way to express her love for her baby boy. The rapper got a face tattoo which has the name of her son ‘Wave’ inked in red instead of traditional black ink. Recently, the 30-year-old has shared a close-up picture of her face on Twitter where she can be seen flaunting the tattoo inked on her jawline.

“I love my face tatt,” she captioned that picture along with a red heart emoji. In the picture, the ‘I like it’ rapper was wearing a gorgeous halter-neck white gown with crystal embellishments. The picture that she posted on Twitter is from her recent McDonald’s ad that she attended along with her husband to promote special Cardi B and Offset meal. The ‘Please Me’ singer first shared the picture of her tattoo on September 22, a month after getting it done.

Cardi B’s epic collection of tattoos

Cardi B is not somebody who is going under the needle for the first time. The ‘Be Careful’ singer is quite literally covered in tattoos. Cardi B has a tattoo dedicated to her daughter on her arm. Not just that, both Cardi B and her husband, Offset, have a couple tattoo of their wedding date inked on their hands. Besides, the ‘Red Room’ singer has got a face tattoo of his daughter on his jawline. Maybe, Cardi B has been inspired by him to go for a face tattoo and she got it done exactly at the same place. The couple who tied the knot in 2017, are proud parents to two children, Wave and Kulture. Other than this, Cardi B has got her whole body tattooed in unique designs, including butterflies tattoo, a floral black tattoo, and a hummingbird in different tones. Check out Cardi B's face tattoo in the below post:

Twitter reaction over Cardi B’s jawline tribute

Social media users have mixed reactions over Cardi B’s face tattoo. One user commented, “We love it too maaaaa,”while another wrote, “ Simple and cute.” Another user wrote, “Young lady! That better not be permanent on such a beautiful face.” “Please no mō face tattoos…Yō face is face tooooooooo gorgeous for that,” other user commented.

