How many tattoos does Post Malone have? Exploring the meaning behind singer’s every tattoo

If there is one thing that Post Malone is widely known for, other than his songs, it is his tattoos. The iconic singer who has made it to the list of top artists of the generation has more than 70 tattoos.

Interestingly, when he entered the music industry back in 2015, he had no tattoos. In his journey of making music for eight years and after releasing five studio albums, he has an expansive collection of tattoos. Today, we are breaking down his tattoos and what they mean to him.

Post Malone spoke about how his face tattoos made him more intriguing

In an interview with GQ, Post Malone said, "I feel like the face tattoos make me interesting to look at, so where I might lack in handsomeness, I make up for in intrigue at least."

The first tattoo that Post Malone ever got was that of a Playboy bunny on his wrist. He got inked while working on Stoney. Unfortunately, before it could heal, Justin Beiber knocked his arm in a game of basketball, which is why the tattoo has cracks.

One of his face tattoos is that of a thin sword running down. Commenting on the same, he told GQ, "Swords are f---ing awesome and I've always been into them since a little kid. So, I figured what better to make my mom mad than getting a nice big claymore on my face."

Taking a look at some of the most popular tattoos of Post Malone

Being a fan of Blackjack, the card game, he also got two ace-of-spade cards inked on the corner of his forehead while in Montreal. It also came as a shock to few that he had a portrait of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy tattooed on the side of his hand. He shared how he thought of Kennedy as 'a real one' since he was the only one who spoke out against corruption.

Malone also has tattoos on the palms of his hands. While one of his hands read 'Nevermind', the other read 'Whatever'. He got it done from Jonathan 'Joyboy' Valena, who has also tattooed other celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber.

The Circles singer also has a tattoo of the late Kurt Cobain, the frontman of Nirvana, on his arm. The singer once told Newonce, "Kurt Cobain, I just love to death. If I was gay, I would marry him. I think he's — I don't know — he's just a genius. So ahead of his time."

The singer's thighs also have interesting tattoos; the word 'smoke sum' is inscribed under a skeleton that peers out of cigarette smoke. He also has the logo of an English rock band, Motorhead, on his arms. Malone also has thick barbed wire that runs across his knuckles.

