How many Taylor Swift albums can we expect? ‘As many as humanly possible,’ she says

Taylor Swift has stated that she wishes to release as many albums as humanly possible during her career. In her 17-year career, the singer has released ten studio albums and six LPs, including three re-recorded albums from her back collection in the last three years. Meanwhile, she also hinted at the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) this week.

Taylor Swift revealed she wants to make as many albums as humanly possible

Taylor Swift intends to keep her fans entertained for the foreseeable future. During a recent performance at SoFi Stadium in California, the pop singer explained that she wants to make "as many albums as humanly possible" in order to stay connected with fans and express herself.

Swift told the crowd in Los Angeles this week, as the first leg of her Eras Tour is about to conclude with six sold-out gigs, that she wanted to keep the connection going with her fans by producing new music and traveling.

Taylor Swift made the announcement, which undoubtedly received as much applause as the seismic action at her Seattle show did, when she reflected on the last several years of her career, when the COVID-19 pandemic trapped everyone in their homes and put the entertainment industry on hold. She added that because she couldn't connect with her fans in person, she became even more productive as a songwriter during that time.

The Blank Space singer stated in a Variety review of one of the gigs, "The reason we didn't tour for five years was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic, but we had far more significant things to be concerned about. But I've been doing shows as a sort of coping strategy since I was approximately 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, compose a song about it, show it to you, and ask, "Do you like it?" 'Have you ever felt this way?'"

Taylor Swift continued, "And so when you guys are at a show, if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn't alone in feeling it. It was sort of my coping mechanism in life, and then it was gone. So, in order to maintain that connection, I decided that if I couldn't play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible."

Taylor Swift extended her Eras Tour with new dates in Canada and North America

Taylor Swift revealed a new series of North American Eras Tour dates for 2024 earlier this week.

As the first leg of her massive U.S. tour comes to an end, she has confirmed that she will play more US dates as well as shows in Canada, with several dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

Swift took to Instagram to announce the new dates, which will be supported by Gracie Abrams. "Turns out, it's not the end of an era!"

