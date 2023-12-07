How many times did Taylor Swift name-drop Travis Kelce during Times interview? Singer admits she realised ‘Football is awesome’ after meeting NFL star

2023 has officially been Taylor Swift's year. The pop icon broke multiple records with her latest Eras Tour and topped charts on Spotify and Apple Music. She also single-handedly achieved the feat of boosting economies wherever she went. As a result the billionaire was named as Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift opens up about dating Travis Kelce

The singing sensation sat down for an interview with Time Magazine and it turned out to be a candid conversation. During the interview she spoke about what this new relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce means to her. She name-dropped him, not once but six times. We are taking a quick look at our favourite quotes from the interview when she discussed her blossoming relationship.

Speaking about all the attention she is getting at the NFL games, and how it is beyond her control, The Reputation hitmaker said, “I’m just there to support Travis." She continued, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” She is herself surprised at how the NFL cameras find her. Swift shared, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Ever since she has started dating Kelce, Taylor has become a big time football fan. The Karma singer shared, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.” When asked about how her relationship blossomed, the singer shared, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Taylor Swift reveals how her relationship with Travis Kelce blossomed

As the conversation went on she shared how her relationship bloomed, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor also shared her thoughts on how her relationship went public and said, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she says. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

It seems the superstar singer is finally telling her love story with Travis Kelce in her signature style.

