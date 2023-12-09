How many times has Kevin Costner been married? Exploring Yellowstone actor’s relationships and children amid rumors of new romance

In the vast landscape of Hollywood, few names resonate as powerfully as Kevin Costner's. Born on January 18, 1955, this multi-talented American icon has seamlessly woven his legacy through decades of stellar performances, earning acclaim not only as an actor but also as a filmmaker and musician. Costner's cinematic journey spans iconic roles in classics like Dances with Wolves and Field of Dreams. In recent years, he has captivated audiences with his portrayal of John Dutton in the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone, adding a contemporary chapter to his illustrious career and showcasing his enduring appeal in the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment.

How many times has Kevin Costner been married?

In the intricate chapters of Kevin Costner's personal life, his journey in matrimony unfolds with a tale of romance and complexities. Let’s have a look at Costner’s romantic encounters till the date.

Cindy Silva

Kevin Costner's first encounter with love led him to Cindy Silva, whom he met at California State University, Fullerton. He once told People , “She was beautiful, she was sweet, she was smarter than me. She represented everything about women that I like.” Their union in 1978 bore witness to the blossoming of a family, welcoming three children, Annie, Lily, and Joe during their sixteen-year marriage. Despite both Costner and Silva contributing efforts to sustain the relationship, whispers of infidelity emerged, notably during the filming of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1990. The aftermath saw the couple's amicable divorce in 1994, a separation reportedly involving a substantial financial settlement, approximating $80 million as per E! News.

Advertisement

Bridget Rooney

Following his divorce from Cindy Silva, Kevin Costner found himself entangled in a brief post-divorce affair with Bridget Rooney, noted as a Pittsburgh Steelers heiress by Parade magazine . This affair resulted in the birth of Costner's fourth child, son Liam, now 27. Initially, Costner reportedly acknowledged paternity only after Rooney insisted on a paternity test. However, he subsequently established a trust fund in Liam's name, although their interactions remained sporadic, occurring "occasionally but not on a regular basis," as shared by a source with People . Bridget Rooney later went on to marry billionaire William Koch, a prominent figure in the Koch family.

Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's romantic journey continued with model-turned-handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, a union marked by a decade-long connection before they officially became a couple. Despite an initial breakup in 2002, attributed to complexities surrounding the desire for more children, they reunited after Costner had a change of heart. Costner told Parade in 2012, “She said, ‘I’m going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me,’” he told Parade 2012. “And I did.”

Their engagement followed in 2003, culminating in a grand wedding at his expansive ranch outside Aspen in 2004. Together, they welcomed three children, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. However, the narrative took a turn in May 2023 when Christine filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

ALSO READ: Did Kevin Costner get 'someone pregnant' on Yellowstone cast before his divorce from wife? Here's what we know

Who are Kevin Costner’s kids?

Kevin Costner often expresses that his seven children are the true loves of his life. He frequently boasts about their accomplishments, acknowledging that raising them is his primary concern. In an interview with People after the birth of Cayden in 2007, Costner revealed his fundamental fear, stating, "My fundamental fear is that my new baby, someone else will raise him, meaning that my life will end prematurely. I won’t get to coach him in what I think it is to be a man. I’d like to be the person that tell him about life.”

While admitting he has always been close to his daughters in a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping , Costner emphasizes that he’s “always been really close to my girls,” but doesn't play favorites among his children. He further asserts, “All of my kids are showered with love.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement after lengthy legal battle; Report