How many times has Kim Kardashian acted on screen? Exploring her show business journey amid upcoming part in Ryan Murphy's drama

Kim Kardashian, the ubiquitous superstar, has seamlessly navigated the realms of beauty, fashion, business, and reality TV shows. However, her foray into acting has been no less intriguing.

Maybe unknown to many, Kim Kardashian has justified a wide array of roles in the past. And it seems like the superstar wishes to continue with her pursuit of acting, which is much evident with her recent action of signing up to play a lawyer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama. But before that, let's take a look at the roles that have been played by Kim Kardashian so far.

Here's a list of the all times Kim Kardashian appeared on screen in a acting role:

Disaster Movie (2008)

In the cringe-worthy parody film Disaster Movie, released in 2008, the SKIMS owner took on the role of Lisa. Playing a jealous girlfriend entangled in a wrestling match with Carmen Electra, her character meets a meteoric end. While not all roles are winners, Kardashian's debut showcased her willingness to embrace the unexpected.

CSI: NY (2009)

Kim Kardashian's acting journey kicked off in December 2009 on the set of CSI: NY. In the episode titled Second Chances, she portrayed Debbie Fallon, the girlfriend of a murder suspect. Her debut performance showcased a femme fatale charm that hinted at her versatility beyond reality television.

Deep in the Valley (2009)

In the teen sex comedy Deep in the Valley, the KWW owner made a brief appearance as Summa Eve in 2009. Starring alongside Chris Pratt and Denise Richards, the movie follows two friends transported to an alternate reality reminiscent of a pornographic film. Kardashian's venture into adult comedy displayed her versatility and sense of humor.

Beyond the Break (2009)

In the scripted surf series Beyond the Break, Kim took on the role of Elle in 2009. As Vin's possessive girlfriend, Kardashian ventured into the world of teen drama. The challenge of portraying the mean girl added a refreshing twist to her acting repertoire, demonstrating her willingness to step outside her comfort zone.

Last Man Standing (2011)

In the sitcom Last Man Standing, Kardashian found herself in familiar territory, playing a dramatized version of herself. The cameo role parodied her superstar status. This comfortable self-portrayal highlighted her ability to poke fun at her own celebrity image.

Kardashian extended her on-screen persona to several TV shows where she played none other than herself. From appearances on How I Met Your Mother to 90210, she seamlessly integrated her celebrity identity into scripted narratives.

Drop Dead Diva (2012)

Kim Kardashian delved into the legal dramedy realm with a recurring role in Drop Dead Diva. Playing Nikki LePree, Kardashian showcased her acting chops in multiple episodes. This marked a significant point in her acting career, proving she could hold her own in a scripted narrative.

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

In Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, the KWW owner embraced a dramatic role as Ava, an employee working alongside the protagonist, Judith. Despite facing criticism for her casting, Perry defended the decision, recognizing her influence and its potential positive impact on a young audience.

PAW Patrol (2021)

While it may be a voice role, Kardashian's part in PAW Patrol: The Movie in 2021 holds significance. Voicing Delores, a sassy poodle working at an animal shelter, she added a touch of flair to the character. The fact that she got to share this experience with her daughter, North West, made the project even more special.

Additionally, her voice found a place in the animated realm as she voiced a cartoon alien version of herself in American Dad.

American Horror Story: Delicate (2023)

Kim Kardashian's acting evolution takes an exciting turn in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Delicate. Released in 2023, the superstar stepped into the role of Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist and friend to the lead character. This venture into the horror genre signifies a new chapter, reflecting her desire for growth and challenges.

Kim Kardashian signed up to star in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama

Beyond her past roles, the future holds an intriguing prospect The Kardashian star gears up to play the successful divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm in a legal drama series on Hulu, as retrieved via Variety . Co-created by Murphy and with Jon Robin Baitz as the showrunner, this project promises to be a unique addition to her acting portfolio.

Kim Kardashian's on-screen journey has been a captivating exploration of her versatility. As she embarks on new projects, her evolution as an actress remains one to watch.

