How many times has Tommy Lee been married? Exploring his relationships amid sexual assault allegations against him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been in several tumultuous and high-profile relationships, having been married to a bevy of beauties. He and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares his only two sons, are frequently referenced together, often because of their infamous sex tape, which leaked on the Internet in 1996. In 1998, the drummer was jailed after pleading no contest to domestic violence allegations brought by Anderson. Recently, Lee has also been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a helicopter ride in 2003.

Tommy Lee has tied the knot four times in his life

Tommy Lee gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a musician and actor. But he has also married four times since the mid-80s after he became a popular face in the music and TV industry.

His first marriage was to model Elaine Stsrchuk in 1985. Lee’s second marriage was to actress Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993. His third marriage was to actress Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. The drummer’s fourth and current marriage is to former Vine star Brittany Furlan. Lee also shares two children with Pamela Anderson, Brandon Thomas, who was born in 1996, and Dylan Jagger, who was born in 1997.

While Lee's romance with Pamela Anderson was seemingly quite toxic and certainly dramatic, the drummer seems to have happily settled down with his fourth wife, Brittany Furlan. In an interview with GQ , Lee revealed that he considers himself an "incurable romantic" and gushed about Furlan, "I have my beautiful wife and she is just incredible, man. My face often hurts from laughing so much from all the fun we have. She has that wonderful gift of laughter and I think that's such an underrated quality in people."

How was Tommy Lee’s relationship with his ex-wives?

Tommy Lee's first marriage was to former model and business owner Elaine Starchuk. The duo married in 1984 but just one week later, they split and got divorced in 1985. Lee then began dating actress Heather Locklear and they exchanged vows a few months later in May 1986. Their divorce was finalized in 1994. Entertainment Weekly reported that the eight-year marriage dissolved due to Lee cheating on Locklear while on tour. They have been close friends until today. Tommy even jokingly shared an Instagram post in 2016 where he wrote "Happy 30 years baby."

Lee’s third marriage was to Pamela Anderson in 1995. The duo became the parents of two sons, Brandon and Dylan, in 1996 and 1997. Their marriage took a worse turn in February 1998 as Anderson called the police and reported that Lee had kicked her in the back and buttocks three times as she cradled her son Dylan, who was 7 weeks old at the time. Anderson filed for divorce on February 28, 1995, days after Lee was charged with spousal and child abuse.

Lee wrote in The Dirt that Abderson likely divorced him as an easy way out of a difficult situation, "As much as I loved Pamela, she had a problem dealing with things. If something wasn't right in her life, she'd rather get rid of it than take the time to work on it or fix it... So the way I understood it, what Pamela did to me was, basically, fire me." However, Lee and Anderson reunited before their second split in 2001. They reunited again in 2008 before breaking things off for good in 2010.

Lee is now married to social media personality Brittany Furlan. They began their relationship in 2017 and became engaged in 2018. Their wedding took place on February 14, 2019, and they've been married ever since.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

