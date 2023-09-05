‘How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone’: Britney Spears' cryptic post amidst divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, known for her iconic music and recent legal battles, took to Instagram to vent her emotions amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. In a video, she can be seen dancing to Kelis' Trick Me in her leopard print one-piece while expressing her feelings of betrayal.

A candid confession by Britney Spears

In the Instagram video, Spears wears a disappointed expression as she dances in knee-high white boots. The caption reads, "How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!" She sings along to the lyrics, "Might trick me once / I won't let you trick me twice," highlighting her feelings of being deceived.

Divorce for Britney Spears after one year of marriage from Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari, Spears' husband of one year, filed for divorce nearly a month before her emotional Instagram post. Spears had previously shared on social media, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked." Despite the breakup, she expressed that she was doing "pretty damn good" in the aftermath. Asghari also issued a statement, acknowledging the end of their journey together with love and respect.

In the midst of her divorce, Britney Spears has turned to various coping methods, including getting new tattoos and sharing provocative photos and videos on social media. Her heartfelt message about feeling deceived serves as a glimpse into the emotional turmoil she may be experiencing during this challenging period. As Spears navigates the complexities of her personal life, her candid social media posts continue to draw attention and spark conversations among her devoted followers.

